Watch Amy Schumer Serenade Husband Chris Fischer for His Birthday—and Try Not to Laugh

Watch : Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype"

That's one birthday serenade Amy Schumer's husband, Chris Fischer, will never forget.

The 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 4 to post a video of herself celebrating the chef turning 41 years old. The footage showed Amy serenading Chris as they enjoyed a sweet treat. And while it's common to sing "Happy Birthday" to mark such a milestone, Amy decided to ditch the traditional tune and belt out a true original. As Chris listened to his wife show off her range, he couldn't help but laugh out loud.

"To my husband on his birthday," Amy captioned the clip. "The greatest gift. The gift of song."

Amy wasn't the only one to send Chris well-wishes. "Happy Birthday Chris!" Vanessa Bayer wrote in the comments section. "What a lucky guy."

Added Chelsea Handler, "Happy birthday, Chris! #Pipes."

The couple met through Amy's assistant Molly, who just so happens to be Chris' sister. The comedy star was renting a house in Martha's Vineyard, Mass., where Chris is from, while filming her movie I Feel Pretty, and Molly recommended Chris as a chef. Chris and Amy formed a connection, and Amy called Molly to see how she would feel if the two started dating.