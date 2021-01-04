CARLY WADDELL & EVAN BASSEmily MitchellKardashian2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Watch Amy Schumer Serenade Husband Chris Fischer for His Birthday—and Try Not to Laugh

"To my husband on his birthday," Amy Schumer wrote alongside a video of her singing to Chris Fischer. "The greatest gift. The gift of song."

That's one birthday serenade Amy Schumer's husband, Chris Fischer, will never forget.

The 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 4 to post a video of herself celebrating the chef turning 41 years old. The footage showed Amy serenading Chris as they enjoyed a sweet treat. And while it's common to sing "Happy Birthday" to mark such a milestone, Amy decided to ditch the traditional tune and belt out a true original. As Chris listened to his wife show off her range, he couldn't help but laugh out loud. 

Amy wasn't the only one to send Chris well-wishes. "Happy Birthday Chris!" Vanessa Bayer wrote in the comments section. "What a lucky guy."

Added Chelsea Handler, "Happy birthday, Chris! #Pipes."

The couple met through Amy's assistant Molly, who just so happens to be Chris' sister. The comedy star was renting a house in Martha's Vineyard, Mass., where Chris is from, while filming her movie I Feel Pretty, and Molly recommended Chris as a chef. Chris and Amy formed a connection, and Amy called Molly to see how she would feel if the two started dating.

Amy Schumer's Sweetest Mommy Moments

Clearly, she was supportive. In 2018, Amy and Chris secretly tied the knot. They then welcomed their first child together, a son named Gene, in 2019. And even though they're in different fields, Amy and Chris work together. Earlier this year, they launched Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, an Emmy-nominated Food Network program in which Chris helped Amy sharpen her culinary skills while they social distanced amid the coronavirus pandemic. They also filmed Expecting Amy, a documentary miniseries that followed Amy while she was pregnant with Gene.

"He's mine. I'm his. We've partnered up," Amy told Howard Stern about Chris in 2018. "We've committed to be partners for life and we meant it."

Happy birthday, Chris!

