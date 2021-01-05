CARLY WADDELL & EVAN BASSEmily MitchellKardashian2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

The Best Video Games to Play Your Way to Fitness

From Just Dance to Fitness Boxing, you'll have tons of fun with these games.

By Carolin Lehmann Jan 05, 2021
E-Comm: The Best Video Games to Play Your Way to FitnessGetty Images

Working out doesn't have to be mind-numbingly boring. Get in touch with your inner child by video gaming your way to a fit physique. 

Below, some of the best video games to get your sweat on, from Just Dance to Fitness Boxing. They offer a fun way to mix up your workout routine so you can achieve all of those 2021 fitness goals, since so many gyms and studios are still closed.

Anthropologie's New Arrivals Are Giving Major The Queen's Gambit Vibes

Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure

Defeat enemies using real-life exercise in this workout game. You can jog, sprint and high-knee through dozens of levels using Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories.

$80
Amazon

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise for Nintendo Switch

This rhythmic boxing game uses Joy-Con controllers. A friend can also join you in this two-player workout.

$50
Walmart

Nintendo Wii Fit

And oldie but a goodie. Tap into the nostalgia of Wii Fit, which has more than 40 different exercises.

$23
Walmart

Just Dance 2021 Nintendo Switch

This game features songs that are currently on the radio for the best at-home dance party ever.

$50
$30
Walmart

Jaybird Vista Earbuds

While you work out, you want earbuds that don't slip and slide. These are perfect for intense activity. 

$180
Jaybird Sport

Up next, I swear by these affordable face masks to cover my double chin.

