We Dare You Not to Laugh at This Ellen's Game of Games Sneak Peek

Watch : Exclusive: "Ellen's Game of Games" Sneak Peek

Yodel-ay-hee-hoo, Ellen's Game of Games is as hilarious as ever.

In this exclusive clip from tonight, Jan. 4's all-new episode, we see contestants tackling one of Ellen DeGeneres' outrageously fun games, Mount St. Ellen. Specifically, contestants Erin, Cristina and Cabria are tasked with climbing a moving mountain to collect jewels.

However, as we see in the exclusive footage above, the course is a tough one as Ellen changes the height of the "mountain" and announcer Stephen "tWitch" Boss tosses massive snowballs at the contestants. Not to mention, Erin, Cristina and Cabria's oversized lederhosen costumes aren't exactly meant for climbing.

"With Erin and Cabria tied," Ellen notes with a chuckle before having the height of Mount St. Ellen drop. Thankfully for Cabria, she is able to grab one more jewel to put herself in the lead.

"Alright, that's two," Ellen comments. "You're one away."

Following Ellen's encouragement, Cabria is heard saying, "Oh my god!"