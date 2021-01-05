CARLY WADDELL & EVAN BASSEmily MitchellKardashian2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos
RHOD's Tiffany Moon Sounds Off on Brandi Redmond's Racist Video Controversy

The Real Housewives of Dallas' new star revealed what she said to Brandi after the clip of her impersonating an Asian woman resurfaced.

Turning controversy into a "teachable moment."

The Real Housewives of Dallas' Dr. Tiffany Moon is sounding off on co-star Brandi Redmond's past offensive video, which showed the reality star impersonating an "Asian" woman because she has "squinty" eyes. The 2017 video resurfaced on social media in January 2019 after season four of RHOD, prompting allegations of insensitivity and racism from fans and causing Brandi to check into a wellness center to "reflect and better herself" in addition to issuing a public apology.

Now, RHOD's newest Housewife is revealing how she felt about Brandi's actions.

"That video came out after the last season had finished," Tiffany told E! News exclusively ahead of tonight's season five premiere. "It had nothing to do with me really, but I felt responsible to address Brandi for it because I think when she did it, she didn't mean any harm and she didn't know how her words and actions could be interpreted by many people such as myself as hurtful or bringing back memories of being called certain names and told that I have slanty eyes and things like that. So I wanted to address her personally. We did it just she and I because I wanted her to know even though sometimes you don't mean harm with your actions and words, that they can be hurtful."

2020's Most Shocking Real Housewives Moments

"We really just made it a teachable moment," Tiffany added. "But I felt no need to berate her or make her feel worse or suffer because I think it was very clear to me that she was sorry for what she did and she had learned her lesson. So I think the viewers will get to see all of that pan out this season."

Tommy Garcia/Jonathan Zizzo/Bravo

So did Tiffany and Brandi's heart-to-heart bring them closer together this season?

"Yeah, in some ways it did. Probably not at the beginning because we kinda had to let the dust settle," she admitted. "It was such an emotionally charged conversation. For me, it brought back so many memories of being picked on when I was little and for her because she was so sorry and she didn't know the extent to which her words could hurt people. So after we let the dust settle from that conversation I think then we were able to sort of move our friendship forward."

The Real Housewives of Dallas premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down to preview all the RHOD season five cast photos.

Bing past seasons of The Real Housewives of Peacock any time.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Stephanie Hollman

This season, after years of being a doting mother and wife, Stephanie Hollman is eager to return to work and launches her own foundation. When her husband Travis questions her ability to follow through, she sets on a course to prove him wrong.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
D'Andra Simmons

D'Andra Simmons struggles to get in touch with her sensitive side and reconcile with a side of her family she hasn't seen or spoken to in years. In an effort to become a more forgiving person, she enlists the help of a Shaman, but when conflict arises with Kary her new skills are quickly put to the test.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Brandi Redmond

Still reeling from her past mistakes, Brandi Redmond struggles to forgive herself and things get complicated for her when D'Andra's friend Tiffany joins their circle of friends.

Bravo
Kary Brittingham

In an attempt to heal the wounds left behind by her chaotic childhood, Kary Brittingham is working on rebuilding her relationship with her mother. Afraid of making the same mistake with her own children, the pandemic has prompted Kary to take a hard look at what is most important to her.

Jonathan Zizzo/Bravo
Tiffany Moon

Born in a small town just outside of Beijing, China, Dr. Tiffany Moon moved to the United States when she was just six years old. The product of extreme "Tiger Parents," she graduated college at 19-years-old and medical school at 23, where she finished in the top ten percent of her class. Introduced to the ladies by D'Andra, Tiffany struggles to find the balance between her demanding job as a frontline worker during the pandemic and being a wife and a mother to her five-year-old twin girls.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kameron Westcott

With her house on the market, Kameron Westcott is desperately looking for a buyer before her dream house slips away, but her husband Court is keeping her in the dark on the logistics. As she struggles with her husband treating her as an equal partner, she also has trouble connecting with new housewife Tiffany.

Jonathan Zizzo/Bravo
Jennifer Long

Jennifer Davis Long, a friend of the ladies, will also appear throughout the season.

