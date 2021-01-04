Inside Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's Private New Year's Getaway to Mexico

Watch : Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Cozy Up at the Beach

Cheers to great company in the New Year.

When it was time to say goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021, Scott Disick, 37, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, decided to leave Southern California and head to a tropical destination in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

According to a source, the pair flew into town on a private jet and stayed at the Montage Los Cabos for four nights.

"They were with a small group of friends and everyone hung out together at the beach and pool," the source shared. "Scott and Amelia were low key while they were vacationing. They spent most of their time chilling out and relaxing."

While the pair has yet to post any pictures together on social media, Amelia raised eyebrows when she posed in a bikini by the ocean blue water over the weekend. "I rly love laying on hard stone," she shared on Sunday, Jan. 3. "So comfy."