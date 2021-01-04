Inside Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's Private New Year's Getaway to Mexico

Cheers to great company in the New Year.
When it was time to say goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021, Scott Disick, 37, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, decided to leave Southern California and head to a tropical destination in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
According to a source, the pair flew into town on a private jet and stayed at the Montage Los Cabos for four nights.
"They were with a small group of friends and everyone hung out together at the beach and pool," the source shared. "Scott and Amelia were low key while they were vacationing. They spent most of their time chilling out and relaxing."
While the pair has yet to post any pictures together on social media, Amelia raised eyebrows when she posed in a bikini by the ocean blue water over the weekend. "I rly love laying on hard stone," she shared on Sunday, Jan. 3. "So comfy."
Scott also shared a photo at an airport before boarding a private plane. "Ready for 2021," the Talentless founder wrote. "Let's [pray emoji] for a better year."
Last Halloween, Scott and Amelia sparked romance rumors after they attended Kendall Jenner's spooky party. The duo's relationship status was put under a microscope even further when they were spotted enjoying quality time together during a getaway to Montecito, Calif.
"Scott and Amelia are talking and hanging out, but neither are looking for anything serious," an insider previously shared with E! News. "He is enjoying her company. She doesn't spend time with the kids at all and Scott only sees her on his days off from his kids."
While the pair is staying mum on where they stand in the New Year, there's no question that the duo love spending time together. And whether they are enjoying a yacht in Mexico or an intimate walk along the California coast, it seems Scott is treating Amelia right.
"Scott and Amelia held hands a few times," a source shared following the pair's Cabo trip. "Scott was rubbing her head and back and always made sure she was taken care of."