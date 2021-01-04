Why Debi Nova's 2021 Grammy Nomination Is a Message of Hope To Young Girls

For Debi Nova, her 2021 Grammy nomination was a bit of a shock.
And no, that's not just because she's modest. Rather, amid the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdown of large gatherings, the 40-year-old artist wasn't able to perform songs from her album 3:33, which dropped in May, in person."We didn't really get immediate feedback from audiences," she exclusively tells E! News in the video above. "Sometimes social media doesn't give that gauge...I guess people are vibing with the album. They're liking it!"
After all, the 14-song track list perfectly captures the roller-coaster of 2020. "Lyrically, it's an album that talks about cycles in life and how sometimes you have to go through the darkness to be able to see the light again," Debi explains of the album, which blends elements of bachata, bolero and bossa nova. "We have to go through the winter to get through the spring and that's what the album is about."
As the first Costa-Rican female artist to be nominated in the Best Latin Pop or Urban album category at the Grammys, she knows this recognition will certainly inspire others—but this is just the beginning.
"There is still a lot of room to grow," she says. "I think it's important to hold each other's hands and keep inspiring other women to do the same. Let's tell these girls here in Central America that they can dream. I feel like this is a dream beyond my wildest dreams come true, so it feels really special."
With Debi's help, the Latinx community will always find themselves in her lyrics. "Music is always a representation of society," she adds. "As we become stronger, as we become more present in the workplace that has to be spoken about in music."
The 2021 Grammy Awards will air on CBS Sunday, January 31 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.