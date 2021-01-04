Why Debi Nova's 2021 Grammy Nomination Is a Message of Hope To Young Girls

Watch : Grammy Nominee Debi Nova Talks Historic Nom: Nominee Spotlight

For Debi Nova, her 2021 Grammy nomination was a bit of a shock.

And no, that's not just because she's modest. Rather, amid the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdown of large gatherings, the 40-year-old artist wasn't able to perform songs from her album 3:33, which dropped in May, in person."We didn't really get immediate feedback from audiences," she exclusively tells E! News in the video above. "Sometimes social media doesn't give that gauge...I guess people are vibing with the album. They're liking it!"

After all, the 14-song track list perfectly captures the roller-coaster of 2020. "Lyrically, it's an album that talks about cycles in life and how sometimes you have to go through the darkness to be able to see the light again," Debi explains of the album, which blends elements of bachata, bolero and bossa nova. "We have to go through the winter to get through the spring and that's what the album is about."