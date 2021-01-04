Ken Jennings Defends Podcast Co-Host John Roderick Amid "Bean Dad" Twitter Controversy

Ken Jennings is standing by John Roderick after his Omnibus podcast co-host came under fire for a since-deleted Twitter thread.

According to The Wrap, Roderick shared 23 tweets this weekend about the time his 9-year-old daughter didn't know how to use a manual can opener on a can of baked beans and he tasked her with figuring it out on her own, which reportedly took "SIX HOURS on and off" and led to the child breaking down in tears while Roderick worked on a jigsaw puzzle nearby. While Roderick allegedly considered the incident a "teaching moment," many followers thought he took it too far.

Soon, Twitter users started criticizing Roderick and phrases like "Bean Dad" and "She's 9" began trending. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roderick initially defended himself, even changing his Twitter bio to "Bean Dad since 2021."

"Somehow my story about teaching my daughter how to work out how to use a can opener and overcome her frustration got over onto a version of twitter where I'm being accused of child abuse," he reportedly wrote. "It's astonishing. My kid is fine everybody."

He allegedly added, "The best part about being ratio'd by these parenting concern-trolls is that they keep harping on how depriving my kid of baked beans for SIX HOURS is child abuse. Six hours is the length of time between meals. Lunch at noon, dinner at six. They're literally saying CHILD ABUSE."