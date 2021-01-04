Beyoncé Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Her 38th Birthday Celebration With Her 3 Kids

Watch : Beyonce's 2020 Recap Video Shows Rare Footage of 3 Kids

Beyoncé blessed The BeyHive with a peek into her private life for the new year.

On Sunday, Jan. 4, the multi-hyphenated singer-songwriter posted new photos to her website from her 38th birthday festivities back in 2019. Thanks to the photos, fans have gotten their first look inside the intimate celebration with her three children, Blue Ivy, 8, and 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. In one gif, Blue and Rumi helped their mom blow out a small cake that read "Happy Birthday Bee" which was covered in sugar-shaped bees.

There were also snapshots of the Black is King creator and the kids at the beach, playing in sand and enjoying the picturesque views. While her husband of 13 years and the father of her children Jay-Z was not featured in any of the photos, one of the last pics was of Bey walking down a set of wooden stairs towards a romantic table set for two facing the water.

The adorable photos come days after Beyoncé shared a special 2020 recap video on Instagram which also featured many more rare moments of the kids.