Bella Hadid Shows Off Colorful New Hair Transformation in Stunning Selfie

Watch : Bella Hadid Shares "Truth" About Lyme Disease Symptoms

Bella Hadid is finally giving her fans what they want.

After having teased glimpses of her latest hair transformation in recent days, the 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 3 to share a selfie that provided a clear and close-up view at her new look.

The photo, seen below, shows off her eye-catching and on-trend hairstyle featuring chunky orange highlights that call to mind 1990s nostalgia. Needless to say, her famous followers were quite impressed by the style that Jennifer Lopez and other celebs have also tested out lately.

"Wow. You're a whole vibe," Hailey Bieber commented to Bella, adding a fire emoji.

Bella's half-sister Alana Hadid wrote, "Super hero vibes." She also included heart, crab and maple leaf emojis.

Meanwhile, La La Anthony succinctly commented with four heart-eyes emojis.

This is clearly not the first time Bella has turned heads with a new 'do. In October, her makeover at that time entailed adding hair extensions and dying her jet-black locks into a fall-appropriate caramel hue.