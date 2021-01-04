Miley CyrusHilaria BaldwinBridgertonKardashianCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Your Monday Cheat Sheet: Everything You Missed During the Holiday Week When Time Didn't Exist

While you were OOTO, Miley Cyrus professed her love for Harry Styles, two Bachelor Nation couples split and Hilaria Baldwin tried to explain her heritage. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Welcome to 2021. We truly cannot believe we made it out of the dumpster fire that was 2020.

If you're nothing like us—Hollywood never sleeps, so neither do we—you hopefully took some time off between December 24 and January 1 to revel in some much deserved rest. You put your phone down, binge-watched Bridgerton and never once worried about responsibilities, vegetables or what day it was. 

But now that we're all back to reality, we have to say: You missed a lot in the world of entertainment. While you were OOTO, Emma Roberts gave birth to a baby boy and Tom Hanks revealed he's now bald. Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin was released from prison and Aly & AJ blessed us with an explicit version of "Potential Breakup Song." Oh, and we finally heard Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison speak

A lot to take in, huh? Well, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Buckle up and keep scrolling, we've got plenty to unpack.

photos
A Colorful Look at Shondaland's Netflix Series Bridgerton

Nobody's Perfect
But this potential pairing might just be. During an interview with a British radio station, Miley Cyrus couldn't tame her thoughts and decided to shoot her shot with Harry Styles. Asked whether she'd rather kiss the One Direction heartthrob or pal Justin Bieber, Miley hardly hesitated: "Harry, that's easy. Justin Bieber I've known way too long, and it's like a family. Harry Styles!" 

And who are we to argue with that? Plus, "he's looking really good," she added, taking the words right out of our mouth. "And we have very similar tastes. I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together—it just makes sense."

And in our most humble opinion, it really, really does.

Kelley Flanagan/Instagram

Every Rose Relationship Has Its Thorn
There was just too much turbulence for Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan to weather through. Just a week after sharing their plans to move to NYC together, the pilot announced that he and his season 24 standout were ultimately going to fly solo. "They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them," a source told E! News, noting the split was Peter's decision. "They spent the holidays apart, and Peter is already back staying with his parents in L.A. for now."

photos
All the Bachelor Nation Couples Whose Relationships Couldn't Survive 2020

They weren't the only Bachelor Nation stars to end their journey. On Dec. 23, Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass announced their split after three years of marriage. And amid rumors they had actually broken up in 2019 (yes, you read that right), Carly took to YouTube to clear the air, revealing they separated the day after Thanksgiving. "I always told him if he wanted out, it was his call," the mom of two said. "I'm just not the person who would ever be 'out.' So what are you going to do? If someone doesn't want to be with you, they don't want to be with you."

Struggling to believe in love now? Allow Matt James to change your mind. He kicks off his journey Jan. 4 with more than 30 women who are all apparently here for the right reasons.

Watch: Amy Schumer Jokes About Hilaria Baldwin's Accent Controversy

What's In a Name?
Oh boy, a lot. Just ask Hilaria Baldwin. Days after ending her feud with Amy Schumer—that was one we didn't see coming—the yoga guru was once again making headlines. This time, however, it was over her heritage. Yes, a Twitter user's deep dive revealed that Hilaria was actually born Hillary, grew up in Boston (not Spain, as many believed) and was perhaps faking her Spanish accent.

So, the mom of five did what any celebrity under attack does: She took to social media with an explanation. "I'm not going to apologize for the amount of time that I spent in two countries," she said, "and I'm not going to apologize for the fact that I speak two languages and I'm not going to apologize for the fact that I have two versions of my name." 

photos
Famous Celebrity Feuds

As husband Alec Baldwin and stepdaughter Ireland Baldwin came to her defense, the 36-year-old made another attempt to set the record straight during an interview with the New York Times. "I was born in Boston," she reiterated. "I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain." Which, she explained, is why she feels such a connection to the country: "Home is where my parents are going to be. If my parents move to China, I am going to go to China and say, ‘I'm going home.'"

And despite continued backlash, she denied any cultural appropriation, noting she has been shaped by both cultures. "This has been a part of my whole life," she said, "and I can't make it go away just because some people don't understand it."

Instagram

Can You Believe?!
Thanks to Jonathan Van Ness, we all ended 2020 with some good news. In an Instagram post looking back on his year, the Queer Eye star revealed he secretly married Mark Peacock, who he described as his best friend and loving partner. Days later, the hair guru gave fans a peek inside their private romance, sharing pictures of the couple channeling Beyonce, cuddling with their pets and celebrating their wedding day. 

"We went on a date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on comedy tour," he wrote alongside the snaps. "At the end of that time I was taking my mom, aunt & friends on a mini break to Amsterdam. I wanted @marklondon to come with but, was it a bit intense to ask Mark to come after a couple weeks worth's of dates to come meet my mom & and friends on a mini break? Maybe so, but something about Mark felt different and I'm quite sure he felt the same." Yes honey!

Before You Go...
Look, we get it: The first rule of 2021 is to never talk about 2020. But, in celebration of a new beginning, let's look back on how your favorite stars said goodbye (or f--k you) to a roller-coaster 12 months:

Instagram
Rihanna

The Fenty Beauty founder is ready to take on 2021! "new year's resolution: apply the pressure," she shares.

Instagram
Kandi Burruss

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star writes, "2020 was crazy but I still have some great memories along with the crazy. Looking forward to 2021 tho!"

Instagram
Madelaine Petsch

"rang in the new year appropriately, dressed on the top half, sweats on the bottom," the Riverdale star quips on Instagram.

Instagram
Vanessa & Nick Lachey

'Buh-bye 2020!!! Hello 2021," Vanessa shares, alongside a family photo. "Happy New Year!"

Instagram
Dorit Kemsley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posts a family photo of their NYE festivities. "2021," she simply captions her Instagram.

Instagram
Bad Bunny

A total Pisces! The singer posts an outtake from his NYE festivities.

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson

Glitz and glamour! The mother-daughter duo twins for the holidays in matching sparkly outfits.

Instagram
Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas

"Last minutes of 2020 here in LA," the This Is Us star shares on Instagram, after making his romance with Sofia Pernas officially official. "Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!"

Instagram
Brie Bella

Brie shares a jealousy-inducing pic of the family, writing on Instagram, "Ringing in the New Year with these Party Animals!!! Happy New Year's Bella Army."

Instagram
Jared Haibon & Ashley Iaconetti

Jared jokes, "Sneezing our way into 2021. Tried taking a selfie. Ashley of course sneezed. This is the result. Happy New Year from the Haibon's."

Instagram
Ella & John Travolta

The father daughter duo takes to Instagram to wish their followers a happy new year. Ella writes, "Happy New Year everyone! Sending so much love to you all."

Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar

"This is my goodbye to 2020. I have hope for 2021. I hope my children can step foot in a classroom for the first time since March. I hope to hug my friends back home in NYC that I haven't seen since March. I hope to safely get to leave the state of California and not feel that I am making the jobs of doctors and nurses and frontline workers more difficult. I realize how hard this platform can be sometimes, watching people post perfect snaps of their life or their vacations. Let me be the first tell you, my life is not perfect," she writes. "In fact this year was the hardest I can remember. But it also had its beauty. Never in my life would I have ever been afforded this kind of quality time with my kids and my husband. I will always find the joy in that (even though at times I too get frustrated) And yes, I would love to find myself in new places, exploring new surroundings, but I will continue to choose to be part of the solution and follow the guidelines. I will make the most of this time even though it's challenging. I will gladly give up this holiday season in exchange for a lifetime of them, for me, my loved ones, and everyone sacrificing. Thank you to everyone doing the same. Peace out 2020 (I won't miss you)."

Instagram
Jennifer Garner

A selfie to channel in the new year! The Alias star writes on Instagram, "Remember getting dressed up and going out with the ladies? It's coming, it's coming! Happy New Year!! ✨ #tbt"

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

"Listen 2020 has been a year. I know we all had goals in the beginning but just getting through this year was an accomplishment. One thing I am most proud of though is creating @frenshe. In a year where I hardly saw friends, creating a platform where I could connect with all of you, from home, on such a deeper more meaningful level has been such a gift. Thank you for letting me continue to be vulnerable and share my journey with you all. I love having a platform where we discuss health and wellness but most importantly mental health," the mom to be reflects. "I look forward to all things Frenshe in the new year and getting to know you guys even more! Be good to yourself."

Instagram
Olivia Culpo

"This was by far the strangest, scariest, and most challenging year for so many of us but I'm so grateful for another year of lessons learned. So many relationships and luxuries we experience on a day to day basis were put into perspective. So much heartache and loss witnessed around the world on a daily basis and I know I'll go through the rest of my life appreciating the little things a lot more. That in itself is a huge gift I can thank this year for!!" The model shares, "And for anyone out there who feels stuck trying to navigate the s--tstorm 2020 caused, I'm praying for you and hope you can hold out hope that better days are ahead. Here are a few of my favorite memories from 2020, some good, some bad. Cheers to living in health, happiness, and gratitude in 2021! I love you guys so much!"

Instagram
Leah Remini

"Me & Sissy @shannonfarrara got all dressed up for #newyearseve2020 #sweatsandheels," the actress captions her cheeky pic.

Instagram
Maren Morris

The country artist predicts the future, writing on Instagram, "we're not making it to midnight."

Instagram
Jamie Lynn Spears

The Zoey 101 actress shares, "Bout to blow some sh*t up in 2021 HAPPY NEW YEAR y'all be safe out there."

Instagram
Kendra Wilkinson

"2020 wasn't the worst year to be honest but it was the year of being tested to the core. I'm closing out the year with 100% more knowledge than I had in 2019 about myself and learning more and more." The former Girl Next Door shares, "I'm open and willing to do all the work it takes to better myself as a mom, friend, and business woman and I won't settle for anything less than what me and my kids deserve. Being more alone than ever, i want to truly apply everything I've learned through these years and push to next levels in 2021. Maybe love? We'll see but for now it's still just us while I try and figure out my next business moves during a pandemic. I wish you all a beautiful day and NY. Stay safe out there and be there for each other, that's how this world goes round. 2021 here we come!!"

Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

On a lighter note, the High School Musical bids farewell to 2020 with a sultry pic captioned, "Happy New Years my lovessss. Here's to a bright year ahead."

Instagram
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

The actress writes on Instagram, "Let's gooooo! Happy new year everyone ! Can't wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better.."

Instagram
Vinny Guadagnino

No caption needed.

Instagram
James Van Der Beek

"We all have so many reasons to say 'F--k 2020' and give it nary a look in the rear view as we pedal to the metal into 2021...," the actor writes following his move to Texas. "But today, I'm finding myself grateful for the battle scars. For the master classes in patience, in handling grief, in manifestation and recognizing what's actually important. Cheers to a new year made brighter by gratitude for our newfound spiritual ninja skills - even if they came the hard way. #HappyNewYear #JoyousNewYear everybody."

Instagram
Naomi Watts

The actress captions her glowing selfie, "Ok 2020, I'd like to politely ask you to eff off now. You've made yourself known and I will more than remember you. In all seriousness...While I'm glad to see the back of you, I understand you'll hang around for a little while longer. But I do appreciate your lessons. So thank you for those. That is not nothing. Wishing you all a happier and healthier 2021." 

Instagram
Taylor Swift

T. Swift put it best: "bye 2020, it's been weird."

Johnny Dex (@johnnydex)
Devon Windsor

The model celebrates New Year's Eve at home with Tequila Don Julio and their curated cocktail kit to ring in 2021 in style. 

Neil Favila
Big Sean

The rapper celebrates New Year's Eve with Tequila Don Julio to show everyone what it means to live the "Don Life."

