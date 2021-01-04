Zach Braff Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Girlfriend Florence Pugh After Romance Backlash

Watch : Florence Pugh Defends BF Zach Braff From Age Difference ''Abuse''

Florence Pugh is feeling the birthday love!

The Midsommer star kicked off the New Year with a sweet message from her boyfriend Zach Braff.

"Happy Birthday to the most fun person I've ever met," the Scrubs alum began his Instagram tribute on Sunday, Jan. 3. "I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your [sic] for one night. I can't believe I get to giggle with you everyday [sic]. What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born."

The 45-year-old actor shared a series of images that captured special moments from their relationship, like some from their outdoor adventures and travels.

Shortly after, Florence reposted Zach's message to her Instagram Stories and captioned it with a red heart emoji.

The birthday girl, who turned 25, also uploaded a few clips that showed her plans for the day, which included dancing along to her favorite music with two massive gold balloons in the background. "It's my birthday," she wrote.