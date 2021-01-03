Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Shows Off Her Snowboarding Skills

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shares Stormi's Seriously Impressive Snowboarding Skills

This kid's got skills!

Wearing a neon green helmet and goggles and a beige snowsuit, Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, 2, snowboarded on a bunny slope in a video her mom posted on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 3.

The 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is vacationing over the New Year's holiday in Aspen, Colorado with her family, cheered on the child, yelling, "Go, baby!"

Kylie later gave Stormi a high five and added, "That was amazing!" Alongside the video, the proud mom wrote, "My little pro!!!"

"She is such a rock star!!!!!" commented Khloe Kardashian. "Go Stormi go!!!!!"

This isn't the first time Stormi, who turns 3 next month, has been snowboarding. However, it is the first time fans have seen Kyle's little one do it on her own, albeit while being closely followed by an instructor.

Along with her Instagram post, Kylie also shared more behind-the-scenes videos of her daughter showing off her snowboarding skills.