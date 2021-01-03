Miley CyrusHilaria BaldwinBridgertonKardashianCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Tiana, 2, Blames Pasta Spill on "Spaghetti Fairy" in Adorable Video

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's youngest daughter, 2-year-old Tiana, aka Tia, is trolling dad again with some fairy tales! Watch the cute video the actor posted.

By Corinne Heller Jan 03, 2021 10:17 PM
Dwayne JohnsonCeleb Kids
Watch: Dwayne Johnson Jokingly Says He's "Cursed" With 3 Girls

Dwayne Johnson's little girl is telling fairy tales and trolling dad...again!

On Sunday, Jan. 3, The Rock shared on his Instagram page a video of daughter Tiana Johnson, 2, feigning innocence while standing in a kitchen surrounded by spilled spaghetti noodles on the floor.

"Tia, what just happened?" he asked.

"I don't know," she replied. "I don't know, Daddy."

"Who made that mess back there? Was it the Spaghetti Fairy that came and just dropped it all on the floor?" Dwayne asked. "Did you get a look at the Spaghetti Fairy? What did they look like?"

Tiana replied, "A fairy."

The Jumani and Moana actor then asked who is going to clean up the mess, adding, "I'm pretty sure his name starts with D and ends with Y."

As he spoke, Tiana casually dropped another bunch of spaghetti noodles on the floor.

"She did it again!" she said, drawing laughs from her dad. "Then we have to clean it up."

Dwayne later wrote, "If I ever find this 'Paghetti fairy' who made all this mess I'm slappin' it's wings off...Baby Tia putting the heat on the 'Paghetti fairy' as she slowly lets all the spaghetti fall on the floor saying 'she did it again?' is some of the funniest s--t I've experienced in a long time."

He added, "That's my kid — unflappable in the moment of crisis #mrcleanupman"

photos
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian: Romance Rewind

Watch the video below:

Tiana, the youngest of Dwayne's three daughters, has become the rising star of his Instagram account. The former wrestler occasionally shares adorable videos of his interactions with the child, namely as part of an ongoing gag in which he sings his Moana song "You're Welcome" to her and tries to get her to acknowledge that he is the real voice of the character Maui.

In November, Dwayne credited Tiana with helping to get "You're Welcome" certified four times platinum.

"A huge daddy thank you to the real reason this song is 4Xs Platinum and growing," he wrote on Instagram. "My 2 year old boss, Baby Tia who LOVES hearing me sing this song to her, but has no idea I'm actually, Maui - which kinda makes this whole thing that much more awesome."

See photos of Dwayne and his adorable family below:

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Happy New Year From the Spaghetti Fairy

The Rock's youngest daughter, Tiana (Tia) blames a magical being for a pasta spill over the New Year's weekend.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Christmas 2020

Dwayne and his little girl Tiana (Tia) watch The Lion King on Christmas 2020.

Instagram
Batting Practice

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have another little fighter in the family when he shared a photo of his daughter, Jasmine, swinging her hardest at a Peppa Pig piñata.

Instagram
A Future Fierce Female

"Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day," Dwayne captioned a selfie of himself and Jasmine on International Women's Day this year.

Instagram
Leaving a Legacy

"Proud of you and as you go down the road, I'll always have your back," Dwayne wrote on International Women's Day 2020 alongside a photo of him and his daughter Simone, who is now the fourth in the family to train to become a WWE Superstar.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Proud Papa

"The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love," Dwayne wrote in dedication to his daughter Tia for International Women's Day.

"And I can't promise you I'll love you for the rest of your life," he continued. "But you have my word I'll love and protect you for the rest of mine." Aww.

Instagram
Stuffed

"1130am, already tired and our butts kicked on the bedroom floor and we haven't even eaten our Thanksgiving meal yet," Dwayne wrote on Instagram on Thanksgiving this past year while relaxing with his little one.

Instagram
Easter Bunnies

Dwayne took on the role of Easter Bunny as his daughter Jasmine hunted for eggs last spring.

Instagram
Tiana Turns One!

Just like that, little Tiana (Johnson's youngest daughter) celebrated her first birthday in 2019 and boy is she getting big!

Instagram
Dad and His Daughters

Tiana and her big sister Jasmine rang in Christmas 2018 in matching red. 

Instagram
Painted Dad

In November 2018, Jasmine showed off her art skills using her dad's face as a canvas. 

Instagram
Horsing Around

Well, isn't this just the cutest?

Instagram
Muscle Man

The actor held Jasmine in his arms in the fall because she wanted him to and that's a good enough reason for us.

Instagram
Smiling Skeletons

Halloween got a million times more adorable thanks to this family. 

Instagram
Work It Out

Clearly, Jazzy is just as stunned by her dad's arm muscles as we are.

Instagram
Hawaiian Getaway

The Rock shared this photo on Women's Equality Day in 2018 showing that his daughters (all three of them) can do anything they want...including shoving croissants into his mouth while he's on a diet!

Instagram
Swimming Princess

In case you needed a little more cuteness in your life, Jasmine is ready to give it to you.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Daughter

Twining! The actor got an adorable smile out of his littlest one in spring 2018.

Instagram
Mommy's Girls

What's cuter than a mama and her girls enjoying a movie all together? 

Instagram
Dinner Time

The star sweetly gave his wife, Lauren Hashian, a hand eating while she breastfed their little one. 

Instagram
Hi Tiana

The former wrestler got to spend some quality time with the newest member of the family in April 2018 and shared this sweet snap with his fans about it. "Skin to skin. Our mana," he wrote. "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world."

Instagram
Welcome to the World

The longtime couple welcomed their second daughter together on April 17, 2018. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar," the proud dad announced on social media at the time. 

Instagram
Christmas Cuties

In December 2017, Johnson was all smiles as he celebrated Christmas with his oldest daughter.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images
Plus-One

Dwayne had the perfect plus-one for his Baywatch premiere when he brought daughter Simone along.

Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/Instarimages.com
Super Star

The sun was shining bright in LA when the Jumanji actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2018.

Instagram
View from the Top

In June 2017, Johnson shared this adorable picture with his middle daughter for Father's Day and it's just so sweet.

Instagram
Bear Hug

There's always time for a hug when one of Johnson's kids show up to visit him on set.

Instagram
Dad...Stop!

Even though Johnson and his family travel in style, it doesn't mean he doesn't pull a dad move every now and then and totally embarrass his teenage daughter.

Instagram
Birthday Bash

"I'm one lucky man," Johnson captioned this celebratory post in August 2016 in honor of Simone's 15th birthday. "I love you. WE ALL love you. And thanks for always being down to watch The Purge movies with me."

