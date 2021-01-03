Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell Opens Up About Evan Bass Split and Introduces Her "Divorce Room"

Watch : Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Dish On Pregnancy

Following her surprising split from husband Evan Bass after three years of marriage, Bachelor Nation alum Carly Waddell is finding new ways to move on.

In a new YouTube video posted on Jan. 3, Carly gave followers a tour of her "divorce room," as well as some insight into what really went down between her and Evan, who she married in 2017 after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise the year before.

"I call this the 'divorce room.' That's why I'm saging. We're in the divorce room and I'm trying to make new memories here because it's 2021," she explained. "He was sitting right where I'm sitting. I'm going to sage this room so that I don't feel that energy."

Carly, a former cruise ship singer, cleared up some confusion about what really happened between her and Evan. Though they only announced the news of their split in a joint statement in December, she revealed that they separated the day after Thanksgiving, after spending 2020 trying to find a new house for them and their two kids Isabella, 2, and Charlie, 14 months. She added that she and Evan had been working through their issues in therapy for "years."

"I found this house and Evan told me to buy this house, so I did. And then he told me he didn't want to live in it," she explained. "So here we are. It's a new year. We tried, ya'll, for a really long time to make it work."

Of the problems she and Evan faced, the 34 year old said, "We focused a lot more on the kids than we focused on ourselves and ultimately, I think that was our biggest downfall. The kids kind of came to the top of pyramid."