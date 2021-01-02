Olivia Jade Asks to "Keep the Vibes Good" in 2021 Following Lori Loughlin's Prison Release

Olivia Jade is ready for new beginnings in 2021.
The controversial social media star, who is the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, took to Instagram on New Year's Day with a positive and cheeky message.
"2021 let's just keep the vibes good, k?" she captioned her post on Friday, Jan. 1, alongside a series of images and videos that captured her celebration. One clip from the collage showed the 21-year-old influencer dancing to the hit tune "Le Freak" by Chic.
For her New Year's Day festivities, Olivia not only shimmied with a drink in her hand, but she enjoyed an oceanside view with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, and their friend, Ray Nowak. At this time, it's unclear where exactly the trio hung out for the holiday.
The YouTube star's Instagram post comes less than a week after her mom was released from prison for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.
The Fuller House actress began her sentence in October at the Northern California facility FCI-Dublin. E! News confirmed that the star was officially out of jail on Monday, Dec. 28, however, she will still have two years of supervised release and will need to complete 100 hours of community service.
She was also ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, which she's already done. Lori's husband is currently still behind bars and will serve a five-month sentence, which began in November 2020.
Following Lori's release from prison, a source exclusively told E! News how she was feeling.
"She texted friends that she was out," the insider shared. "She is relieved and incredibly happy it's over with, but she is still very worried about Mossimo Giannulli and upset for him."
According to the source, the mom of two "took a private jet back to the Los Angeles area. She was met at the airport by a car and taken home." It's unknown if the actress has since reunited with her daughters, Olivia and Bella Giannulli.
In early December, Olivia opened up about her parents' controversy in a tell-all interview on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris.
"I know they're good people and I know that I'm not going to judge them for a mistake they made. Although, it's a big one," she shared. "There is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong. And I think every single person in my family can be like, that was messed up. That was a big mistake."
"But I think what's so important to me is to learn from the mistake," she continued. "Not to now be shamed and punished and never given a second chance. I'm 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I've grown."
Olivia also touched on the way she's been perceived amid the college admissions scandal, saying, "The picture that has been painted of me, I feel like that's not who I am. I'm not this bratty girl who doesn't want to change anything."
However, she explained that she understood the "backlash" and anger people had over the controversy. "I walked around my whole 20 years of life not realizing like, you have insane privilege—you're like the poster child of white privilege and you had no idea."
