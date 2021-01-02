Nicki Minaj Shares First Full Photos and Video of Her Baby Boy

Watch : Nicki Minaj Is Raising Her Baby Without a Nanny

There he is!

On Saturday, Jan. 2, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to share the first full photos of her 3-month-old baby son, finally showing her fans his face. She has not, however, revealed his name yet.

The 38-year-old "Barbie Tingz" rapper's post includes pics of the boy wearing Fendi, Burberry, Versace and other luxury designer outfits and accessories. Some show him sitting in a 4Moms Mamaroo4 infant seat. Nicki also shared a video titled "Best of 2020," which shows her speaking to her son.

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama," the rapper wrote. "Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It's meant so much to me."

Nicki continued, "Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."