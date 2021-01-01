Watch Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2

Cheyenne Floyd is kicking off the New Year with a bang.

On Friday, Jan. 1, the Teen Mom OG star took to social media and shared a big update on her second pregnancy. With help from her loved ones, Cheyenne was ready to reveal the sex of her baby. Drumroll, please! The MTV star and boyfriend Zach Davis are expecting a baby boy!

"I might still be in shock that I am having a boy," the reality TV personality shared on Instagram, alongside a video. "Happiness is an understatement to try to explain how we feel. My family and I are elated!! Ryder wanted a baby brother, and swears she knew this whole time. I know she's going to be an amazing big sister. Mommy and daddy love you & can't wait to meet you."

The big announcement comes less than three weeks after Cheyenne confirmed she was pregnant with her second child. She is already the proud mom to daughter Ryder, 3, with ex Cory Wharton.

"We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents," Cheyenne wrote on Instagram when first confirming the news. "We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could. The past few months have been life changing in the best ways possible. Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump."