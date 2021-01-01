Miley CyrusHilaria BaldwinBridgertonKardashianCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Reveal Sex of Their First Baby

The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell and country star Chris Lane kicked off 2021 with news about their first baby on the way. Watch the special moment they found out the sex of their child.

Lauren Bushnell is looking forward to 2021 as a boy mom!

The Bachelor alum kicked off the new year by sharing some more news about her little one on the way: She and husband Chris Lane are expecting a baby boy. "Sweet baby BOY, we cannot wait to meet you!" the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram. "I already love you so much!"

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, also gave fans a look at the moment they found out their baby's sex when Lane hit a golf ball, setting off blue powder. 

"The last video is from the day we found out what we were having. My family was in town and I've truly never seen Chris/my brothers so excited!" the reality star further explained. "And yes Coopy definitely knows I'm pregnant."

Over on the country singer's Instagram, he also announced the news to fans with help from the clip. "Hello 2021," Lane wrote. "It's a BOY."

Less than a month ago, the future mom and dad revealed they were expecting their first child together. "A dream. Except I'm not dreaming. I'm wide awake," Bushnell wrote online on Dec. 6. "Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You."

The pregnant star has since shared she is due at the beginning of June. Just like Lane's famous song, these two have big, big plans for 2021!

