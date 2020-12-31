The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

Watch : Peter Weber Sets the Record Straight About Kelley Flanagan

It's mayday for Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's romance.

Proving that 2020 really was a brutal year for Bachelor Nation couples, the 29-year-old pilot took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 31 to announce that he and the Bachelor season 24 standout are no more.

"Love is a funny thing," Peter wrote. "It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end."

The third-place finisher on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette added that he is grateful for the nine months that he shared with Kelley.

"Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for," he continued. "Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."