Whirlwind Celebrity Romances That Actually Worked Out

Watch : Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

What does "whirlwind" really mean, anyway?

Well, technically, it's "a small rotating windstorm of limited extent." But when it comes to love, it just means intense and fast, as in Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's whirlwind romance leading up to Gomez popping the question last month with a custom diamond and pearl ring.

They were first seen together last March—which soon proved not to be the best-ever time to start dating someone as the realities of the coronavirus pandemic set in. But Grande and Gomez made the most of stay-at-home orders and decided to bubble up together. The pop star introduced her new relationship to the world by sharing a slow dance with Gomez in the video for "Stuck With U," the track she made with Justin Bieber to benefit COVID-19 relief work.

Barely seven months later, they were engaged.