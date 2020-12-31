Miley CyrusHilaria BaldwinBridgertonKardashianCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Jennifer Lopez's New Year's Eve Look Is Straight Out of a Fairy-Tale

Jennifer Lopez debuted her New Year’s Eve outfit and it’s a perfect glam look for the native New Yorker. Scroll on for the full look.

Jennifer Lopez is ringing in the new year in style.

On New Year's Eve, the "Pa Ti" singer took to her Instagram to share her celebratory look for the night. With the backdrop of New York City's subway, the Bronx native rocked a poufy baby dress topped with a cropped black and gold Balmain jacket. The outfit was completed with layers upon layers of golden chains.

The star ​is performing at Dick Clark's New Years' Rockin' Eve celebration that's being hosted by Ryan Seacrest. She even shared a clip of her rehearsing the set on Instagram on Dec. 29.

However, there's more to the NYE performance. Following the performance, JLo is hosting a virtual after party that will allow only 1,000 of her devoted fans to the enter using a Zoom link that will be shared after midnight.

Jennifer Lopez's Amazing Year

In addition, Jennifer will also launch her makeup collection, JLO BEAUTY.

Of course, the star has a lot to celebrate as 2020 has been pretty momentous. One of her biggest accomplishments may have been receiving the People's Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards back in November.

"Oh, my god 2020 man, 2020 was no joke, right?" the star said during her speech. "I mean, before 2020 we were obsessing about winning this award, getting nominated for that award, we were caught up on who sold the most records or who had the biggest box office opening or crazy stuff... This year was the great leveler. It showed us what mattered, what didn't and for me, reinforced what matters most—people."

Jennifer added, "Helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other. And the importance of that connection, that human touch and I realize it's what I strive for in everything I do, to reach people, to touch people. I believe that's what we all want, shared experiences, to know that we're not in this alone."

2009 Golden Globes

The star shimmered in a plunging, glittering gold gown by Marchesa for one of Hollywood's biggest nights. 

2010 Met Gala

For the Met Gala's  "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition, Lopez brought a big splash of glamour to the red carpet in this Zuhair Murad strapless ball gown. 

2011 Grammy Awards

For the 2011 Grammys, the triple threat rocked one of her most memorable minis with this metallic Emilio Pucci number. 

2011 American Music Awards

As has become a staple of Lopez's red carpet looks, the star stepped out in this sheer Zuhair Murad design embellished with a floral design. 

2011 Met Gala

For the 2011 Met Gala, themed "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty," Lopez stood out from the crowd in this colorful berry gown by Gucci adorned with unique floral sleeves. 

2012 Oscars

As a presenter at the 2012 Oscars, Lopez returned to one of her staple designers, Zuhair Murad, for this standout white shimmering gown. 

2014 MTV Video Music Awards

Thanks to looks like this one by Charbel Zoe, Lopez has since cemented herself as the queen of sartorial cutouts. 
 

2014 American Music Awards

Lopez continued her cutout streak with this daring Reem Acra design that redefined the wrap dress. 

2015 Golden Globes

Arguably one of her most memorable looks ever, Lopez raised the style bar at the 2015 Golden Globes in this dazzling Zuhair Murad caped creation. 

2015 Oscars

Lopez had her own magical Cinderella moment on the 2015 Oscars red carpet in this blush Elie Saab Haute Couture ballgown.

2015 Met Gala

For the "China: Through The Looking Glass" theme of the 2015 Met Gala, the star stepped out in this red-hot sheer Versace dress adorned with a dragon design.   

2016 Golden Globes

Just when fans thought they had Lopez's style figured out, the star stepped out in this unexpected caped mustard gown by Giambattista Valli, which struck the perfect balance between old Hollywood and modern glamour. 

2018 Second Act Premiere

In honor of the premiere of her movie, Second Act, the star had the ultimate pretty in pink moment in this Giambattista Valli couture creation topped with a one-of-a-kind tulle train. 

2019 TIFF

At the premiere of Hustlers, Lopez proved she was Hollywood's golden girl in this intricate Maison Yeya gown paired with the perfect accessory for the occasion: a Judith Leiber crystal cash clutch. 

2019 Gotham Awards

In this feathered Ralph & Russo number, Lopez was once again the epitome of glamour. 

