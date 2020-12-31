Miley CyrusHilaria BaldwinBridgertonKardashianCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

How The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Will Spend Their First New Year's Eve Together

After a dramatic season of The Bachelorette, newly-engaged couple Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark will ring in 2021 together.

After a whirlwind romance on The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams and her new fiancé Zac Clark are finally able to publicly show off their love. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they'll be keeping things low-key on their first New Year's Eve as a couple. 

Speaking on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, which is hosted by Tayshia and fellow Bachelor Nation alum Joe Amabile, Zac and Tayshia revealed their not-so-big holiday plans. 

While the Bachelorette said that the pair was originally planning on going ice skating in Central Park, now they're probably just keeping things cozy at their home in New York City, where the formerly Los Angeles-based Tayshia relocated to be with her final rose recipient. 

"I always feel like New Year's is such a let down," Tayshia explained. "I feel like it's always better when you're at home, with a fire, with your friends, but we can't do that with friends and stuff so we'll probably just chill here."

Zac joked that the holiday is "a little bit of amateur hour, when all the rookies come out and get s--tfaced."

"We'll stay home, chill, play games," his fiancée added.

While the couple may be planning a quiet New Year's Eve, they had a more festive holiday season overall. They said they were fortunately able to see both of their families this year. As for gifts, Tayshia sweetly said that their biggest present of the year was their love. She said, "We gave ourselves each other."

That wasn't the only present, though. 

"I got a wallet that I loved," the addiction specialist shared, to which Tayshia added that she actually helped him "upgrade" quite a bit of his wardrobe.  

 

"We helped him out in that department," she teased. "Got him some clothes and stuff."

 

As for Zac, "I got her a little bag...that was our first little Christmas gift."

Tayshia shared a picture to Instagram of her big family Christmas celebration earlier this week.

"This is the first time in a year & a half my entire family is together!" she wrote in the caption. "And in addition to that we have my brothers Fiancé Samantha & my Fiancé Zachary! MY HEART IS SO FULL!"

Listen to the full Click Bait podcast here

