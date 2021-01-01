Kate Chastain Reveals If She'd Ever Return to Below Deck

Watch : Andy Cohen Hosts "For Real: The Story of Reality TV"

Has Kate Chastain really hung up her epaulettes for good?

For an exclusive chat with E! News, ahead of Bravo's Friday, Jan. 1 premiere of Below Deck Galley Talk, the former Chief Stewardess revealed where she stood on returning to Below Deck.

According to Kate, who will serve as a Below Deck Galley Talk commentator, she "didn't miss" filming "at all."

"You know, I was not sure how I would feel watching season eight," Kate exclusively shared with E! News. "But, actually, I didn't miss it at all because I was just watching like, 'Oh, I know how much work that is.' 'Oh, I don't miss those uniforms.'"

What Kate does miss from filming Below Deck? The "beautiful Caribbean waters."

While Kate made it clear that she has no intention to return to Below Deck as Chief Stew, she teased her interest in another job role.

"I think that chapter is fully closed. I've hung up my epaulettes. I've retired the skort," she relayed. "But, I joke with people, I wouldn't mind going back for a charter to help out as 3rd Stew."