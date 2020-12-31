Taylor Swift Says Goodbye to 2020 in a Beary Unique Way

Watch : Taylor Swift Replaced By Brad Paisley on Nashville Mural, Fans Furious

Long story short, 2020 was a bad time—and at the very least, a weird one. That's why it shouldn't surprise anyone that Taylor Swift closed out the year in a truly unique way: by donning a bear suit.

On Dec. 31, the "Betty" artist, who released not one but two surprise albums in 2020, posted a photo of her dressed up like the animal on Instagram.

"Bye 2020," she wrote. "It's been weird."

Though the comments were turned off on her Instagram post, fans over on Twitter speculated about the meaning behind the costume. After all, Taylor loves an Easter egg and has previously hinted at major career moves with cryptic social media posts.

One fan tweeted, "Not me thinking this relates to red re recording bc in we are never ever getting back together music video people were dresses as animals LOL."

Others noted that the bear costume could potentially be a reference to the 2019 horror film Midsommar (if you know, you know). As one follower put it, "Taylor Swift dressing as the bear from Midsommar was not on my 2020 Bingo List."