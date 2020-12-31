20 Random 2020 TV Moments We Can't Stop Thinking About

Congratulations! After almost 365 days of avoiding every single brick thrown our way during 2020, we almost made it to 2021, a year that (hopefully) promises radical change and a stop to the cancelation of beloved TV shows.
Like you, we spent a bulk of the year in front of a screen, Googling whether we'd get it from a takeout container and just how effective our masks were. But largely, we binged one TV show after the next, basking in the low-brow ridiculousness of Tiger King and trying not to have a meltdown over the too-real scenarios explored in I May Destroy You.
Next year's award shows will do an excellent job of praising the top-notch series we fell in love with and continued to re-watch, however, we're here to explore something a bit different: random TV moments we can't get out of our head. From Selling Sunset's Adnan Sen (you know, the scary guy with the $75 million listing) to all the times The Bachelorette's Brendain Morais wore turtlenecks in the middle of the desert, there were events we just couldn't stop discussing—and might never get over.
While we've named our favorite 2020 TV shows and selected headline-making moments you'll want to revisit, scroll down for the odd and too-good-to-ignore happenings that made 2020, well, 2020.