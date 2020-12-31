Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says Son Kash Underwent Reconstructive Surgery 3 Years After Dog Bite

Watch : Kim Zolciak-Biermann Discusses Drama on "RHOA"

Kash Biermann is a trooper.

In a Dec. 31 Instagram post, Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared that her 8-year-old son is doing well after undergoing facial reconstructive surgery. According to the Don't Be Tardy star, Kash underwent the surgery after sustaining injuries from being bitten by their family dog in 2017.

"Kash is such a trooper the toughest, bravest little boy I have ever met," Kim wrote in the lengthy Instagram post, which included a video from MMA fighter Conor McGregor wishing Kash well.

The Bravo star explained Kash had the procedure a month ago and that it was an emotional time for her and her husband Kroy Biermann.

"We had a rough couple days," she wrote. "Kroy and I cried many many times along side Kash. We sat in the plastic surgeons parking lot (only one parent could go in and I knew Kroy could handle it better than me) but when Kash/Kroy came out and sat in the backseat with Kash on his lap and tears streamed down both their faces, I could barely breathe. My heart was broken that we even had to go through all this again. I posted on my close friends that we really needed prayers and to please help us (not from complications) from bad memories and feelings."