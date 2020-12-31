Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honor Their Mothers in "Letter for 2021"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are saying goodbye to the old year and hello to the new one.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended 2020 by posting "a letter for 2021" on the brand-new website of their foundation Archewell. Along with the letter, the couple shared childhood photos of themselves with their mothers. One picture, for instance, showed Harry sitting on the shoulders of the late Princess Diana while another snapshot showed Meghan smiling alongside Doria Ragland.
"I am my mother's son. And I am our son's mother," Harry and Meghan wrote, referencing their 19-month-old son Archie Harrison. "Together, we bring you Archewell. We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike."
The duo admitted "it can be easy to lose sight of this" perspective, especially "in the face of fear, struggle and pain." However, they reiterated their commitment to bring good to the world.
"Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection," they continued. "Together, we can choose to put compassion in action."
They then encouraged their followers to do their part. "We invite you to join us," they continued. "As we build a better world, One act of compassion at a time."
The website also included a list of partner organizations Harry and Meghan support. These included the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education (CCARE) at Stanford Medicine, the Center for Humane Technology, The Loveland Foundation, the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry and World Central Kitchen.
"Our core purpose is to uplift and unite communities—local and global, online and offline—one act of compassion at a time," Archewell's website stated. "We believe that compassion is the defining cultural force of the 21st century, and through the work of our 501(c)(3), we support a growing community of partner organizations fueling systemic cultural change. At Archewell Foundation, we listen to people and their communities, help them tell their stories, put real action behind our words, and spotlight a new generation of leadership."
In addition, the website provided information on Archewell Productions, a company that aims to provide programming that "informs, elevates and inspires" through its partnership with Netflix. Furthermore, Meghan and Harry introduced Archewell Audio, an "audio-first production company" that strives to create programming that "uplifts and entertains audiences around the world." In fact, Archie made his podcast debut earlier this week, allowing the public to hear the child's voice for the first time.
Happy New Year, Sussex family!