Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Split in 2019, His Ex Claims—and More Shocking Bombshells

Watch : Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Tell All on "Intimate" Wedding

While Carly Waddell and Evan Bass announced their breakup last week, his former wife Marie Bass claims the Bachelor Nation couple actually split almost two years ago—and that Carly was the one to leave their mutual ex. The former spouse made the shocking allegation during the Dec. 31 episode of the Reality Steve podcast. E! News has reached out to the Bachelor in Paradise alums for comment but has yet to hear back.

During the interview, Marie, 39, said Evan, 38, and Carly, 35, have not lived together since early last year. "I want to say it was February of '19 that she left and moved to Pegram," she said. According to public records, the reality TV stars are currently listed at different residences in different towns in Tennessee.

"She left him when she wasn't even showing with Charlie yet," Marie said, referring to Carly and Evan's 13-month-old son.

As fans will recall, Carly, 35, and Evan, 38, met in 2016 on season three of Bachelor in Paradise. They then wed a year later in a televised wedding in Mexico. In 2018, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Isabella, now 2, and announced on Instagram in May 2019 that Carly was pregnant with Charlie. He was born that November. Evan also shares three sons with Marie, 39.