Adam LevineHilaria BaldwinBridgertonKardashianCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Says She and Carole Baskin Were TV's Villains of the Year

During a recent interview, Christina Quinn shared her thoughts on Tiger King’s Carole Baskin and other binge-worthy shows.

By Mona Thomas Dec 31, 2020 3:56 PMTags
CelebritiesTiger KingSelling Sunset
Watch: Christine Quinn to Tarek: "Why Are You So Obsessed With Me?"

Who were TV's biggest "villains" this year? Christine Quinn has an answer.

The Selling Sunset star gave her take during an interview with The Guardian published Thursday, Dec. 31. "Carole Baskin [from Tiger King]," she said. "Me and Carole Baskin."

But don't get it twisted. Christine still binge-watched the Netflix hit just like the rest of us. "Tiger King really surprised me," she explained. "At first I didn't know what it was about and was like, ‘Oh, tigers? I like tigers, cool.' And then I was like, ‘Wait, murder? Girl!' I actually started watching it with [Selling Sunset castmate] Davina [Potratz] and all of a sudden it started taking some dark-ass turns."

Carole's second husband, Don Lewis, disappeared in 1997. However, she has never faced any criminal charges over his disappearance and has repeatedly denied any involvement. She also told E! News' Daily Pop she's "not the villain" she claimed she "was painted to be in Tiger King."

The docu-series wasn't the only show Christine watched while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

photos
Tiger King Stars: Where Are They Now?

"I watch a lot of reality shows," the star gushed. "I love the Kardashians, obviously. And I love 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and Happily Ever After – I watch all those shows on TLC. 90 Day Fiancé was the best show I discovered in lockdown."

In fact, Christine, gushed over the TLC series during a recent interview with E! News. "I'd never watched it before and I just got so hooked," she said. "It was the first time I had ever seen a show like that. The reunion? Oh my God, girl, I was living! I just love Larissa and Colt [from 90 Day Fiancé]. I just want to see more of them, they're my favorite. I want a show just about them."

Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Why Ryan Sutter Doesn't Regret Asking for Help Amid Mystery Illness

2

James Van Der Beek Shares Glimpse of Texas Home in Christmas Card

3

Secrets About The Notebook That Might Make You Weep

The real estate agent also shared how her life has changed since joining Selling Sunset, noting it's been "crazy."

"I come with a background in acting–I'm classically trained and I'm f--king funny," she said matter-of-factly. "And I thought that people were going to realize that this is a show and I'm giving them a show! Like, the scenes cut and the cast are like, ‘Hey, girl, you good? That was funny. Good one!' So for me, I felt like I was the only one who was in on the joke."

Trending Stories

1

Why Ryan Sutter Doesn't Regret Asking for Help Amid Mystery Illness

2

James Van Der Beek Shares Glimpse of Texas Home in Christmas Card

3

Secrets About The Notebook That Might Make You Weep

4

Bachelorette Tayshia Jokes She Has to "Spruce Up" Zac's "Bachelor Pad"

5

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Lyla

Latest News

Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Split in 2019, Ex Claims

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Lyla

Last Call to Shop 2020's Best After Christmas Sales

Christine Quinn Says She, Carole Baskin Were TV's Villains of the Year

Kylie Jenner Swims Into 2021 With Sizzling Bikini Photos

Dealer's Choice: Check Out the Cast of Las Vegas Then and Now

Ant Anstead Claims Christina Anstead Split Was "Not My Decision"