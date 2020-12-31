Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Says She and Carole Baskin Were TV's Villains of the Year

Watch : Christine Quinn to Tarek: "Why Are You So Obsessed With Me?"

Who were TV's biggest "villains" this year? Christine Quinn has an answer.

The Selling Sunset star gave her take during an interview with The Guardian published Thursday, Dec. 31. "Carole Baskin [from Tiger King]," she said. "Me and Carole Baskin."

But don't get it twisted. Christine still binge-watched the Netflix hit just like the rest of us. "Tiger King really surprised me," she explained. "At first I didn't know what it was about and was like, ‘Oh, tigers? I like tigers, cool.' And then I was like, ‘Wait, murder? Girl!' I actually started watching it with [Selling Sunset castmate] Davina [Potratz] and all of a sudden it started taking some dark-ass turns."

Carole's second husband, Don Lewis, disappeared in 1997. However, she has never faced any criminal charges over his disappearance and has repeatedly denied any involvement. She also told E! News' Daily Pop she's "not the villain" she claimed she "was painted to be in Tiger King."

The docu-series wasn't the only show Christine watched while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.