Chrissy Teigen Says She Gave Up Drinking After Growing Tired of "Making an Ass of Myself"

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Four Weeks Sober

Chrissy Teigen is embracing her modified lifestyle, and she didn't even need to wait for a fresh year to make the change.

A day after she informed fans that she is four weeks sober, the star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Dec. 30 to give more details about what led her to take a break from booze. She included a photo of author Holly Whitaker's self-help book Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol.

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," wrote Chrissy, who turned 35 on Nov. 30. "I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s--t by 6, not being able to sleep."

The model tagged the author in the post and recommended the book to her followers, including those who aren't planning to make a similar adjustment to their own lives.

"I have been sober ever since and even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to, it is still an incredible read," the Lip Sync Battle co-host continued.