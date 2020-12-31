Adam LevineHilaria BaldwinBridgertonKardashianCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

James Van Der Beek Shares Glimpse of Texas Home in Christmas Card

James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly offered a new look at their family's Texas abode in their precious holiday greeting card. Scroll down to see the image.

Dec 31, 2020
Watch: James Van Der Beek Recalls 10 Months of "Drastic Changes"

James Van Der Beek doesn't want to wait for 2020 to be over before expressing a hopeful message

The Dawson's Creek alum recently shared his Christmas card to Instagram, offering a look at his beautiful family outside of their new Texas home. 

"Wishing you all love this #Christmas," the 43-year-old actor captioned the shot. "For yourselves. Seriously. Celebrate yourself for having gotten through this insane year, forgive yourself for the mistakes you've made, and appreciate the ways in which you will never be the same."

His post focused on maintaining priorities as we all leave behind this tough year and look ahead to 2021. 

"May health, joy and abundance find resonance in you and your loved ones this holiday season - and beyond," he continued. "And from our family to yours..."

The adorable image, snapped by photographers Phil Chester and Sara Byrne, shows the Pose performer and wife Kimberly Brook with their five kids, not to mention a few of their four-legged friends as well. 

Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2020: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

The couple, who celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in August, announced in late September that their family was bidding farewell to Southern California and heading to the Lone Star State.

"Today we left our home in Beverly Hills to embark on a new adventure in Texas," Kimberly wrote at that time. 

Keep scrolling to check out more celebrities' 2020 greeting cards! 

