Adam LevineHilaria BaldwinBridgertonKardashianCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

True Thompson Looks So Grown Up in Khloe Kardashian's Adorable New Pic

By Allison Crist Dec 30, 2020 11:02 PMTags
FamilyKeeping Up With The KardashiansCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansKidsShowsCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTrue Thompson
RETURNS 2021

As cliche as it may sound, they truly grow up too fast.

Just ask Khloe Kardashian, who took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 30 with a new photo of her and Tristan Thompson's 2-year-old daughter True looking more mature than ever as she serves up some serious side-eye while sipping on a drink. The toddler's also donning a chic pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses, making the snapshot all-the-more sassy.

As if Khloe's post wasn't cute enough on its own, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made sure to insert her signature wit into the caption: "When someone is coming just a little too close. #SocialDistance #WearAMask."

A number of family members and friends sounded off on how adorable True looked, including Khadijah Haqq, Andrew Fitzsimons and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, among others. Tristan's best friend Savas Oguz dubbed True "the queen of side eye," and Khloe responded, "she makes the funniest facial expressions."

photos
Kardashian-Jenner Family Celebrates Christmas 2020

Khloe also replied to several other comments from her followers, including one that complimented True's shades. "she loves them," the Good American founder wrote. Elsewhere, Khloe continued to be a doting mother, writing comments like "she's the best" and "she's my angel" in addition to wishing different followers "happy holidays."

Trending Stories

1

Bachelorette Tayshia Jokes She Has to "Spruce Up" Zac's "Bachelor Pad"

2

Why Ryan Sutter Doesn't Regret Asking for Help Amid Mystery Illness

3

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Reveals Hard Scenes to Watch With Zac Clark

The post comes one day after the reality TV star took to her Instagram to share why she's been taking some time off from her often typically active Twitter account. "I'll be back soon," Khloe responded to a fan who said, "come back to Twitter we miss you." 

"I've been taking a social media break," she continued. "Just pop in from time to time but I am enjoying the holiday time with my TuTu." 

Indeed, she has. Just the other day, she and True spent their time decorating (and eating!) gingerbread cookies on a festive farm. "Christmas Eve!!!! Moments with my True!! The sweetest!!" she captioned a shot of their winter activities. "Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating!"

Check out the photos below, along with more pics of the mother-daughter duo.

Instagram
Christmas Fun

True flashes the cutest smile ever while decorating cookies with her mom on Christmas Eve.

Instagram
Take Two

Gingerbread fun!

Instagram
An Important Message

"Tutu is reminding everyone to please wash your hands!" Khloe penned on Instagram. "Stay safe out there"

Instagram
Girl Power

"Who runs the world.... GIRLS!!!" the mother of one posted on Instagram.

Instagram
Filter Fun

Khloe Kardashian added a fun filter to her second group shot with North West, Penelope Disick and True Thompson.

Instagram
Cheesin'

"Cheeessseeeeeeee," the Good American mogul noted online.

Instagram
Peekaboo!

"Happy Palm Sunday!! We are cozy in our @skims," the KUWTK star shared. "☁️ PS this is an old photo"

Pajama Party

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" Khloe wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Selfie Queens

Khloe adds a filter to her selfie with her little one while the duo hunkers down and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soul Sisters

Khloe described True Thompson as her "soulmate" in this charming pic.

Morning Mom

One of True's furry friends appeared to join her and Khloe for breakfast, alongside some beautiful blooms!

Minnie Mouse

Khloe poses by True, who dressed as Minnie Mouse in January 2020.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

A quick mirror selfie before Khloe and True hit some holiday parties.

Best Buds

Khloe and True relaxing outside.

Giving Thanks

"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe wrote on this photo uploaded on Thanksgiving.

"I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time."

Sweet Smooches

Khloe's caption sums this heartwarming photo up: "The Love of my life!!!!"

Funny Faces

True looking adorable while Khloe snaps a selfie.

Side by Side

Like mother, like daughter!

Follow My Lead

The mom-daughter duo made their mark on the beach while on vacation in August 2019.

Beach Buds

"I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location," Khloe wrote of their August trip. "This beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!!"

Back in Bali

Khloe posted this sweet throwback of her and True from their 2018 trip to Bali.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Cozy night in! The duo pose for the camera with similar facial expressions and similar outfits.

Instagram
Cheetah Girls

The mommy-daughter duo twin in fierce and fabulous animal-print pajamas.

Instagram
Rawr!

The mother and daughter coordinated in fierce leopard print looks. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sunny Days

Khloe and baby True lived it up in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we're officially jealous of their lives.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
Beach Walks

While on a trip to Turks and Caicos in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had some serious beach bonding time. 

Instagram
Hot Mama

The reality TV star showed off her killer physique while getting some sun with her baby girl.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Beach Babies

Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
White Hot

On Mother's Day the mother-daughter duo wears white!

Instagram
Floatin'

April sun in California means pool time for these babes.

photos
View More Photos From Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Bachelorette Tayshia Jokes She Has to "Spruce Up" Zac's "Bachelor Pad"

2

Why Ryan Sutter Doesn't Regret Asking for Help Amid Mystery Illness

3

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Reveals Hard Scenes to Watch With Zac Clark

4

Hilaria Baldwin Once Again Addresses Her Heritage and Upbringing

5

VanderBump Rules: A Look at Brittany Cartwright & Other's Pregnancies

Latest News

Chris Rock Reveals What He's Learned From 7 Hours of Weekly Therapy

True Thompson Looks So Grown Up in Khloe Kardashian's Adorable New Pic

Tom Hanks Reveals He's Now Bald and We're Not Sure How to Feel

Olivia Jade Promises Return to YouTube Following Red Table Talk

Exclusive

2021 Celebrity Tarotscopes: Psychic Predicts What's to Come for Stars

La’Darius Marshall “Didn’t Mean to Scare Anyone” With Alarming Post

Paul Wesley Slams United Airlines for Overcrowded Planes Amid Pandemic