True Thompson Looks So Grown Up in Khloe Kardashian's Adorable New Pic

As cliche as it may sound, they truly grow up too fast.

Just ask Khloe Kardashian, who took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 30 with a new photo of her and Tristan Thompson's 2-year-old daughter True looking more mature than ever as she serves up some serious side-eye while sipping on a drink. The toddler's also donning a chic pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses, making the snapshot all-the-more sassy.

As if Khloe's post wasn't cute enough on its own, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made sure to insert her signature wit into the caption: "When someone is coming just a little too close. #SocialDistance #WearAMask."

A number of family members and friends sounded off on how adorable True looked, including Khadijah Haqq, Andrew Fitzsimons and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, among others. Tristan's best friend Savas Oguz dubbed True "the queen of side eye," and Khloe responded, "she makes the funniest facial expressions."