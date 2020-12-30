Adam LevineHilaria BaldwinBridgertonKardashianCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

The Best of Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale: Score Major Savings on Activewear & Loungewear!

From Nike jackets to colorful leggings to cozy pajamas, take advantage of incredible deals on activewear and loungewear at Nordstrom.

By Emily Spain Dec 30, 2020 8:32 PMTags
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is on!

Now through Jan. 3, score major deals on apparel, shoes, accessories and more during the retailer's annual sale. And if you're not sure where to start, we suggest stocking up on activewear and loungewear so you can be comfortable and cute while spending more time at home!

From Free People leggings and Nike jackets to cozy pajamas and hoodies, Nordstrom will help you get a head start on your New Year's resolutions to stay active and cozy all year long.

See below for our 9 favorite activewear and loungewear finds from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.

13 Beauty Devices to Blow Your Gift Cards On

Free People Lose Your Marbles Leggings

These colorful leggings will inspire you to get your sweat on! With a high waistband, you won't have to worry about getting your pants to stay in place on your run.

$108
$45
Spiritual Gangster Grateful Savasana Sweatshirt

Start your day off with gratitude! This fun sweatshirt is great for post-workouts or socially distanced yoga classes.

$78
$47
Free People Movement Henry Tank Top

Whether you're lounging around the house or hiking, the Henry tank will allow you to stay comfortable and stylish.

$48
$29
Nike Women's Fleece Training Top

Perfect for outdoor runs during the chilly months! This Nike top is also a great layering piece for bundling up.

$120
$80
Nike Sportswear Woven Jacket

Embody your inner Sporty Spice and tackle your workouts and the elements with this stylish jacket.

$100
$67
Splendid Gathered Back Hoodie Pajama Top

With a slouchy, oversized fit, you're never going to want to take this top off. And we love how the gathered back allows for extra stretch!

$64
$32
Vintage Havana Burnout Fleece Shorts

$17 for a soft pair of pajama shorts? Count us in! This style also comes in 4 different colors

$29
$17
BP. Thermal Smocked Hoodie

You can never have enough hoodies! This one will go with almost every outfit, too.

$45
$27
Flora Nikrooz Charlie Lounge Pajamas

A chic pair of ultra-soft pajamas are a must for stay at home life! Also, the lace detailing is so cute.

$88
$53
For more savings, check out The Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale!

