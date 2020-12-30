Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Jokes She Needs to "Spruce Up" Fiancé Zac Clark's "Bachelor Pad"

Watch : Tayshia & Zac's Plans for Life After "The Bachelorette"

After taking a short break from Instagram, The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is returning with an update on her post-finale life with fiancé Zac Clark.

She shared a video to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Dec. 29 to let fans know that she is getting settled with her guy in his home in New York City. The 30-year-old Bachelorette previously posted pics to social media on Dec. 24 of the newly engaged pair heading to his hometown to celebrate Christmas.

"I kind of forgot about Instagram for a hot minute, which is so funny," Tayshia explained in the footage on Dec. 29. "But I have just been so excited just to live life, and not going 100 miles an hour, slash living a double life and being in secret. But I have been so distracted by just being in the same house as Zac."

She laughed as she revealed that sharing a residence with him is much different from their lives prior to the Dec. 22 finale. Before viewers saw Zac pop the question to Orange County, Calif.-based Tayshia on the ABC dating series last week, the lovebirds would "FaceTime for hours on end" or chat on the "phone for three, four hours" because they weren't allowed to mingle in person for fear of being spotted.