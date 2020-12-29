Emma RobertsLori LoughlinKardashianCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Why the Bridgerton Cast Seems So Familiar

A closer look at the incredibly talented cast of Netflix’s Bridgerton.

By Alyssa Ray Dec 29, 2020 9:00 PMTags
TVJulie AndrewsNetflixShonda RhimesNostalgiaEntertainment
Watch: Shonda Rhimes & Her Daughter Talk Inspiring Women in Hollywood

If Gossip Girl, a Jane Austen novel and a Shonda Rhimes show had a baby, it'd be Netflix's new series Bridgerton.

The period drama, which was released Christmas Day on the streaming site, follows Regency-era debutante Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she navigates the London season in the hope of finding a husband. Yet, due to her older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey)'s meddling, Daphne is left with few options.

Not all is lost after the sensible socialite makes a deal with the purposefully single duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). The plan: Pretend to be courting in order to lure in suitors for Daphne and keep eager matchmakers away from Simon.

But will the all-knowing Lady Whistledown, narrated by Julie Andrews, ruin their ruse?

Now if that doesn't intrigue you, Bridgerton is based off Julia Quinn's bestselling romance novels. Thus, as we consumed the risqué Netflix hit, we found ourselves clutching at our pearls and wondering where we've seen these performers before.

photos
Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

And, following an Internet search, we've learned everything we can about the Bridgerton cast. Alongside Phoebe, Jonathan and Regé-Jean, Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan, Polly Walker, Adjoa Andoh and many more.

The Bridgerton cast certainly has some impressive credits. We're talking a Younger alum, notable names from the British theater scene and a Golden Globe nominated actress. Of course, as this is a Shondaland project, there is a familiar face from the short-lived show For the People.

Netflix

So, if you're like us and curious about where you've seen the Bridgerton cast before, scroll through the images below.

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Was "Flummoxed" by Ex Ryan's Money Comment at Oscars

2

Christina Aguilera & Matthew Rutler Get Cozy in Rare Christmas Photos

3

Wow! Big Brother’s Cody Nickson Debuts His Body Transformation

Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage, Netflix
Phoebe Dynevor

In Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor plays Regency-era debutante Daphne Bridgerton, who is the favorite of the London season after high praise from Queen Charlotte. However, after her older brother Anthony interferes in her love life, Daphne partners with a handsome duke for an epic ruse to trick London society.

While Phoebe's performance in Bridgerton is a star-making role, this isn't the first time that we've seen her on our TV screens. British viewers may recognize Phoebe from her roles in Waterloo Road, Prisoners' Wives, Dickensian and the Rupert Grint-led crime comedy Snatch.

As for us, we know her best as Clare from Younger. Yes, Phoebe is one of Josh (Nico Tortorella)'s love interests on the TV Land hit.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Netflix
Regé-Jean Page

As Simon Basset, Regé-Jean Page portrays the handsome Duke of Hastings. The marriage-averse duke first partners with Miss Bridgerton in order to keep matchmakers at bay. Yet, there's more to stoic Simon's story than his peers realize.

Now, if the actor playing Simon seems familiar to you, that's because you've probably seen him in a previous Shonda Rhimes project. We're, of course, talking about ABC's short-lived legal drama, For the People.

Although we're still upset that For the People was canceled after two seasons, it allowed Regé-Jean to star in Bridgerton. So, everything happens for a reason.

Regé-Jean, who is a British-Zimbabwean actor, is also known for his work in Waterloo Road, 2016's Roots and 2020's Sylvie's Love.

Eamonn McCormack/WireImage, Netflix
Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton finds himself stuck between duty and passion after inheriting his late father's title of Viscount. Determined to find his sister an appropriate match, Anthony meddles so much it drives suitors away.

Jonathan tackles this complex role beautifully, which may have something to do with his extensive theater background. You may also recognize Jonathan from his work in W1A, Broadchurch and Crashing.

Speaking of Crashing, this comedy-drama is one of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's lesser-known shows, but it is just as funny as Fleabag. So, watch it when you get a chance.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Netflix
Nicola Coughlan

In the series, Nicola Coughlan portrays bookish and kind-hearted Penelope Featherington. Although Penelope is disinterested in entering society, she does have her heart set on Colin Bridgerton. Unfortunately for Penelope, Colin has his sights set on another.

We immediately recognized the actress playing Penelope as we're huge fans of Derry Girls. For those unfamiliar with the sitcom, Derry Girls follows a friend group in Northern Ireland in the 1990s. It is a laugh out loud kind of show and Nicola is grand in it!

You may've also seen her in Hulu's Harlots.

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage, Netflix
Claudia Jessie

In Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie portrays Eloise Bridgerton, Daphne's society-averse younger sister who is eager to discover the true identity of Lady Whistledown.

If you're a fan of British television, you'll likely recognize this actress as she's appeared in several shows over the years. Not only did she have a leading role in ITV's Vanity Fair, but she also led the third series of BBC One's WPC 56.

Other acting credits include Defending the Guilty, Doctor Who, Lovesick, Call the Midwife and more.

George Bodnar/Comic Relief via Getty Images, Netflix
Ruth Gemmell

As the matriarch of the Bridgerton family, Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell) hopes her children can find a love match like she did. Still, the Dowager Viscountess is elated when Daphne seemingly catches the eye of a duke. Has Lady Violet truly prepared her daughter for married life?

Prior to her work in Bridgerton, Ruth starred alongside Colin Firth in the 1997 film Fever Pitch. She's also known for appearing in EastEnders, Penny Dreadful, Utopia and Home Fires.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images; Netflix
Adjoa Andoh

In Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh plays Lady Danbury, a surrogate mother to Simon and a commanding force in the London society scene. Fierce, formidable and frank, Lady Danbury has no qualms inserting herself into Simon's personal life.

It's no wonder Adjoa gave a commanding performance as Lady Danbury as she's regular in the U.K. theater scene. Her stage credits include His Dark Materials, Stuff Happens, The Revenger's Tragedy, A Streetcar Named Desire, Troilus and Cressida, Julius Caesar, Tamburlaine, The Odyssey, etc.

She's also had several TV roles, including Doctor Who, Casualty, EastEnders, M.I. High and more.

You may also recognize Adjoa from Clint Eastwood's 2009 film Invictus.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Netflix
Polly Walker

Another formidable matriarch!

Polly Walker's Baroness Featherington is more than ambitious as she is willing to do anything to secure her family's place in society. Not only does she have all three daughters debut, but she also uses ward Marina Thompson to attempt a social climb.

As for the actress who plays Portia Featherington, she's starred in several films, including Enchanted April, Patriot Games, Sliver and Restoration. Polly also starred in HBO's Rome, a role that earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Ruby Barker instagram, Karwai Tang/WireImage, Netflix
Ruby Barker

For Ruby Barker, it appears that Bridgerton is her breakout role. Playing the Featheringtons' cousin Marina Thompson, who finds herself in a complicated situation, Ruby gave an impressive performance.

Prior to her work on the Netflix period piece, Ruby appeared in Wolfblood and Doctors. You can see her next in How to Stop a Recurring Dream.

Can Nguyen/Shutterstock, Netflix
Luke Newton

Like the other Bridgerton men, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) is dashing, sweet and duty-bound. Yet, after falling for Marina Thompson, the younger and more naïve Bridgerton son finds himself in the middle of an unexpected scandal.

Before appearing in Bridgerton, Luke made a splash on BBC's The Cut and Disney Channel's The Lodge.

Danny Martindale/WireImage, Netflix
Sabrina Bartlett

As unapologetic opera singer Siena Rosso, we were impressed with Sabrina Bartlett's Bridgerton performance. Confident, sexy and stylish, Siena's captures the heart of Anthony. But will her lack of societal standing ruin their love story?

It's safe to say Sabrina knows a thing or two about period pieces. Past credits include Da Vinci's Demons, Poldark, Versailles, Knightfall, Victoria and Game of Thrones.

Karwai Tang/WireImage, Netflix
Luke Thompson

The second oldest Bridgerton son, Benedict (played by Luke Thompson), explores the risqué-side of the London art scene. We're talking orgies, drinking and more. And we couldn't be more invested in the journey!

This is in part due to Luke's performance. Although this is likely Luke's star-making role, he has some notable credits on his resume, including Misbehaviour, Kiss Me First, Dunkirk and In the Club.

Dan Wooller/Shutterstock, Netflix
Golda Rosheuvel

We couldn't love Bridgerton's take on Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel) more. Competitive, regal and nosy, Queen Charlotte is determined to take on the all-knowing Lady Whistledown by overseeing all of London society.

As for the actress playing the real-life queen, Golda is a British actress known for her many stage roles. Previous theater credits include Porgy and Bess, Macbeth, The Winter's Tale, Romeo and Juliet, Angels in America, Bad Girls: The Musical and Jesus Christ Superstar.

She's also appeared in Lady Macbeth, EastEnders, Coronation Street and more.

Dave Benett/Getty Images, Netflix
Ben Miller

As gambling addict Baron Featherington, Ben Miller portrays the Featherington family's troubled patriarch. While he didn't have much screen time, Ben's performance certainly left a mark. (Those who've finished the series know what we're talking about.)

What Bridgerton fans may not realize, Ben has several acting credits under his belt. Not only did Ben write and star in Armstrong and Miller, as well as BBC's The Armstrong & Miller Show, he also starred in the crime drama Death in Paradise.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images, Netflix
Kathryn Drysdale

Genevieve Delacroix, played by Kathryn Drysdale, may hear all the high society gossip as a dressmaker, but she has a secret of her own. No wonder she becomes a Lady Whistledown suspect!

As for Kathryn, you may recognize her from her portrayal of Meghan Markle in The Windsors. She also appeared in St Trinian's, Vanity Fair and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix now.

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Was "Flummoxed" by Ex Ryan's Money Comment at Oscars

2

Why the Bridgerton Cast Seems So Familiar

3

Wow! Big Brother’s Cody Nickson Debuts His Body Transformation

4

Why Brendan Morais Doesn't Regret Ending Romance With Tayshia Adams

5

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Reach New Custody Agreement for Dream

Latest News

Gabrielle Union Will Claim "Gastrointestinal Issue" to Get Alone Time

10 Things You Need From The PrettyLittleThing x Karrueche Drop

Lance Bass: “We Should Listen” to Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship

CAOS Stars Offer a Part 4 Romance Update

Why the Bridgerton Cast Seems So Familiar

Why Brendan Morais Doesn't Regret Ending Romance With Tayshia Adams

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's 4 Weeks Sober