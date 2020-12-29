Anwar Hadid Clarifies His Controversial Stance on Coronavirus Vaccine

Watch : Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Make Red Carpet Debut at 2019 AMAs

Anwar Hadid is clarifying his thoughts when it comes to the coronavirus vaccine.

Just last week, the 21-year-old model made headlines when he revealed on Instagram Stories that he would "absolutely not" take the vaccine.

"Either I just don't get it or I get it and, God willing, heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally," he explained. "Our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think."

But on Monday, Dec. 28, Anwar clarified his recent comments and declared he was not anti vaccines.

"I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually looking at positive and possible negative effects," he shared in an Instagam Story captured by TMZ. "I have taken vaccines before but as someone who has had a compromised immune system, I want to continue to learn about the many ways I can protect myself and others."