Sarah Hyland Revisits the Heartbreaking Moment She Felt Her "Worst" in Throwback Photo

In a recent Instagram Story, Sarah Hyland shared one of her “worst” moments. Keep scrolling to read about her struggles.

Sarah Hyland is revisiting a heartbreaking moment from her past.

On Monday, Dec. 28, the XOXO actress participated in the "post a pic of" challenge on her Instagram Story, where a fan requested she share a photo of "a moment where you felt your worst but had to fake being okay for a pic."

In response, the Modern Family alum posted a photo of her and Vanessa Hudgens sitting front row at the MOSCHINO Spring-Summer 2018 Menswear and Women's Resort presentation in Los Angeles. She captioned the snap, "Was on dialysis and had my heart broken just days before this picture. Thank god I had @vanessahudgens by my side at the event."

As fans may recall, Sarah Hyland dated Dominic Sherwood for two years following her 5-year relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Matt Prokop. The star and British Shadowhunters met on the set of the 2014 film Vampire Academy and were seen kissing out in Hollywood by February 2011. The former couple even spent Valentine's Day together at Disneyland that year.

When their breakup was announced in August 2017, sources told E! News that the separation was "mutual and amicable and they truly remain friends."

As for her health, Sarah has been open about her long battles with her kidneys and endometriosis. Back in December 2018, she underwent a kidney transplant, donated by her father, which her body later rejected. The following year she was hospitalized when her endometriosis flares up.

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Was "Flummoxed" by Ex Ryan's Money Comment at Oscars

2

Wow! Big Brother’s Cody Nickson Debuts His Body Transformation

3

Christina Aguilera & Matthew Rutler Get Cozy in Rare Christmas Photos

Sarah's fiancé Wells Adams, who's she's been dating for three years, has been by her side through her health struggles. "Wells is always a supportive and loving boyfriend," a source told E! News in April 2019, "but he has been a particularly incredible source of support for Sarah during her recent health struggles."

