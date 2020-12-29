Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Reach New Custody Agreement Over Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have worked out a new custody arrangement for daughter Dream.
The paternity agreement filed on Dec. 8 establishes that the former couple will share physical custody of 4-year-old Dream through an alternating weekly schedule, along with spending equal time with their child during vacations and holidays, E! News has confirmed.
"Commencing December 2, 2020, and on alternating weeks thereafter, respondent [Kardashian] shall have custody of the minor child from Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. through Saturday at 10:00 a.m.," the documents state, per Us Weekly. "Petitioner [Chyna] shall have custody of the minor child from Saturday at 10:00 a.m. through Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. commencing December 5, 2020, and alternate weeks thereafter."
The paperwork stipulates that neither person can be under the influencer of alcohol or other substances while caring for Dream. This follows Rob, 33, having accused Chyna, 32, of negligent parenting and substance abuse in a previous filing. Chyna had denied the allegations at the time.
This new agreement updates a previous one that was filed in October 2017 but had not been followed by either party. In February 2017, E! News confirmed that the reality TV stars had split, which was mere months after Dream was born in November 2016.
Chyna raised eyebrows in September when she said on SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation podcast, "I don't get no child support, that's my biggest flex." The Rob & Chyna alum also shares 8-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson with ex Tyga.
"In March of last year, a judge ruled that Rob (and actually neither of them) had to pay child support," an insider told E! News about the situation at the time. "That ruling is still in play today and has not changed."
To celebrate Dream's birthday last month, Rob posted that his daughter has brought "so much happiness" to his life.