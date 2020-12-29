French Montana Reveals His Drug Abuse Had Become a ''Hobby'' Prior to Hospitalization

French Montana is focused on his second act after a previously undisclosed battle with substance abuse landed him in the ICU.

In a new interview with XXL published Dec. 28, the rapper reveals he's over one year sober after spending more than a week in the ICU for health issues related to exhaustion and substance abuse last year. Back in November 2019, French was transported via ambulance to a Los Angeles hospital. At the time, E! News confirmed the 36-year-old sought medical treatment for nausea, stomach pains and an elevated heart rate, however French now says his troubles were far more serious.

"I was runnin' for like a good 20 years without a break, and God put a stop to that," he tells XXL. "I had a little health scare. I tell people all the time, 'If you don't end up in the ICU after your birthday, then it wasn't a good birthday.'"

Prior to his hospitalization, French says he had performed in five different countries in the span of a week and was suffering from a combination of "being fatigued, dehydrated, losing myself chasing money, chasing the wrong things."

The hip-hop star "collapsed" after returning home to Los Angeles, recalling, "Too much drinking, too many pills, you know, boom."