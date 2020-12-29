Emma Roberts Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Garrett Hedlund

Watch : Emma Roberts Blocked Mother on IG After Pregnancy Reveal

Emma Roberts has a new holidate just in time for New Year's Eve!

E! News confirms the 29-year-old actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with partner Garrett Hedlund. "Everyone is healthy," an insider shares.

The Holidate star gave birth on Sunday, Dec. 27 in Los Angeles, sources told TMZ. Emma and Garrett reportedly named the newborn Rhodes.

Emma confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram in August, writing, "Me...and my two favorite guys," alongside photos of the Mudbound actor and her baby bump. Her aunt, Julia Roberts, wrote, "Love you," as she prepared to welcome her great-nephew into the world.

The stars later celebrated their first child with an intimate baby shower in October. Though the garden party was only attended by 15 people due to COVID, Kristen Stewart and Camila Morrone made the cut. Emma wrote of the special day, "So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times."