Kourtney Kardashian Jokes “Get Me Pregnant” After Her Bikini Photos Spark Speculation

Is Kourtney Kardashian down for baby No. 4?!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got fans all excited when she wrote on Instagram that she's ready to be pregnant again. But don't get too ahead of yourself, because it was all a joke with her friend Sarah Howard, who is the Chief Content Officer of Kourtney's lifestyle brand Poosh.
Let's rewind: Yesterday, Kourtney shared a spicy throwback pic of herself wearing a bikini in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She showed off her bod in the pink swimsuit and captioned it, "little Cabo daydream."
However, some sneaky fans thought she looked pregnant in the photo, which they assumed was recent. One wrote, "does anyone else see a baby bump or am i crazy." Another said, "I hope that's a baby in kourts belly."
So, when pal Sarah wrote, "Let's have a baby" with heart emojis, Kourt addressed the speculation with a little humor.
The 41-year-old mom of three commented back, "get me pregnant."
She and ex Scott Disick sparked pregnancy rumors in April, when she posted a pic revealing her stomach. Fortunately, the reality star said she wasn't offended by the speculation.
"I knew that I didn't look pregnant. I've been pregnant three times. I know what my body looks like when I'm pregnant," Kourtney said on an Instagram Live. "To me, it's very feminine to have curves, and I embrace my body, so I didn't take it offensively, and instead, I wrote back and I said, 'Let's put the good blessings out there.' Put out a good vibe."
Scott and Kourtney already share kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.
Since their split, he has been romantically linked to Sofia Richie, 22, and now Amelia Hamlin, 19. In fact, Kourt, Scott and Sofia all took a family trip to Cabo back in 2018 before Christmas. Of course, the Flip It Like Disick star joked, "THREE'S COMPANY."
Then, just two weeks ago, Scott called his ex the "the best baby maker in town" while writing a tribute post on Instagram. The 37-year-old dad added, "I couldn't have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world."
A week later, he was spotted house hunting in Los Angeles alongside Amelia, though sources have told E! News that he mostly keeps his love life separate from his responsibilities as a father.
An insider recently explained, "Scott and Kourtney have come a long way," and added, "They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever. They call each other ‘best friends.' They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going."
See her buzzy beach pic above.