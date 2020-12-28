Score Major Savings on Stylish Kicks During Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale is here and the opportunities to save big are endless.

In case Santa didn't get you the pair of winter boots or sneakers you wanted, Nordstrom has you covered. Now through January 1, you can save up to 75% off best-selling shoe styles for the whole family. With such incredible deals, you might as well start off the year on the right foot and get yourself a pair of shoes that you absolutely love.

Our favorite? These Nike Air Max sneakers to help us with our New Year's fitness goals.

For our 13 shoe picks from the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale, keep scrolling!