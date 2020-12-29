The Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale: Score up to 50% Off!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale is here, and the beauty deals are not to be missed (along with the deals on clothing, shoes, home and more). You can save up to 50% on fan-favorite brands like Anastasia, It Cosmetics and others right now.
Below, shop some of our favorite finds from the Half Yearly Sale, from skincare to makeup. And shop quick, because this sale ends on Jan. 3!
Hourglass Sculpture Ambient Lighting Edit Palette
You'll get endless use out of this essential palette, as it includes blush, bronzer, highlighter and a finishing powder. Its technology diffuses surrounding light for a beautiful glow.
Anastasia Brow Definer
Once you've tried this brow definer, you'll never turn back. It sculpts flawless, natural looking brows.
Too Faced Enchanted Wonderland Makeup Set
You're getting so much in this holiday-themed set that's 50% off. Enjoy three large palettes and travel-size Better Than Sex Mascara in a snowflake-adorned tube.
Aydry & Co. Bohemian Forest Scented Candle
How chic is the hexagonal tin of this candle? Its scent is that of a lush forest, with spruce, wild berry, pine and more notes.
It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Pick from three sizes in this moisturizer that's perfect for winter. It promises to have seven different anti-aging skin care benefits, from reducing the look of fine lines to minimizing pores.
MAC Patent Paint Lip Lacquer
How pretty is the peach hue of this lip lacquer? You can buy it in nine other colors too.
Bare Minerals Deluxe Size Original Loose Mineral Foundation SPF 15
We can't get over the adorable holiday packaging of this limited-edition deluxe size of the Original Loose Mineral Foundation. It's made with only five mineral ingredients that promise to be better for your skin.
Anastasia Dipbrow Gel
This pigmented brow gel with a long-lasting waterproof formula makes life easy for you. Just swipe it on your brows and go.
It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser
This cleanser and serum in one that's designed by plastic surgeons even removes your makeup.
Too Faced Amore Caliente Eyeshadow & Cheek Palette
This gorgeous, limited-edition eyeshadow and pigment palette was developed with beauty influencer Mariale Marrero. It's filled with both mattes and shimmers.
T3 Featherweight Folding Compact Hair Dryer with Dual Voltage
This compact version of a full-size dryer is super lightweight and great for travel.