Watch Chelsea Houska Reflect on Her Teen Mom Journey in Final Episode

Chelsea Houska is ready to say goodbye.

Not only does the Tuesday, Dec. 29 episode of Teen Mom 2 mark the show's season finale. It also serves as the final episode for Chelsea and her family before the special reunion show.

In an exclusive sneak peek obtained by E! News, the MTV reality star opened up about her decision to leave the franchise and focus on her family.

"Something's been weighing on me the last few months and I'm finally ready to talk about it on camera," she shared before sitting down with husband Cole DeBoer. "I've really been thinking about it lately and I just feel like I'm questioning if my time on the show Teen Mom is coming to an end. Thinking about it, it's definitely not an easy decision. I've been doing this since I was 17."

Viewers later began to watch scenes from Chelsea's time on 16 and Pregnant where she gave birth to her first child with then-boyfriend Adam Lind. Her daughter Aubree is now 10 years old.