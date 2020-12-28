Brian Austin Green and DWTS’ Sharna Burgess Spark Romance Rumors With Hawaiian Getaway

Watch : Brian Austin Green Credits Megan Fox for His "Self-Worth"

Just as Megan Fox is now dating Machine Gun Kelly, her estranged husband Brian Austin Green appears to be forming a new power couple, too.

One month after Fox officially filed for divorce, Green seems to have found his next match. E! News confirms that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star is spending time with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess in Hawaii this holiday season.

The pair was spotted at LAX on Christmas, as seen in photos obtained by The Daily Mail, which reported that the couple was happily dancing to holiday music at an airport cafe. The pink-haired dancer and the actor (who sported a sweatshirt reading "You are what you listen to" on their trip) wheeled their carryon bags through the airport before catching their flight.

Nearly three weeks ago, Burgess admitted to Us Weekly that she had a new man in her life—and indicated he was famous.

"It's been really awesome," the 35 year old revealed. "I actually am not on the market anymore. But it's very new and very, you know, it's dating, essentially. No one's calling us a relationship yet."