Brian Austin Green and DWTS’ Sharna Burgess Spark Romance Rumors With Hawaiian Getaway

Just as Megan Fox is now dating Machine Gun Kelly, her estranged husband Brian Austin Green appears to be forming a new power couple, too.
One month after Fox officially filed for divorce, Green seems to have found his next match. E! News confirms that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star is spending time with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess in Hawaii this holiday season.
The pair was spotted at LAX on Christmas, as seen in photos obtained by The Daily Mail, which reported that the couple was happily dancing to holiday music at an airport cafe. The pink-haired dancer and the actor (who sported a sweatshirt reading "You are what you listen to" on their trip) wheeled their carryon bags through the airport before catching their flight.
Nearly three weeks ago, Burgess admitted to Us Weekly that she had a new man in her life—and indicated he was famous.
"It's been really awesome," the 35 year old revealed. "I actually am not on the market anymore. But it's very new and very, you know, it's dating, essentially. No one's calling us a relationship yet."
Burgess said she tried numerous socially distanced dates in parks, but eventually met her new boyfriend through a mutual friend.
"How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?" she jokingly asked. "I'm looking for that soulmate stuff—that thing where that something inside you recognizes that something inside them."
The Aussie added that they're keeping their relationship relatively private, explaining, "I thought that when I met someone, I would be, like, screaming it from the mountain tops and telling everyone I'm in love. It's almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for as long as I can, to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can."
As for Fox and Green, the stars married in 2010 and have three children together: Noah Shannon Green, 8, Bodhi Ransom Green, 6, and Journey River Green, 4. He also shares 18-year-old son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green with Vanessa Marcil.
Rumors began to spread in April that the spouses were truly calling it quits. The pair were living separately toward the start of the pandemic, and Green was seen without his wedding ring.
Then, in early November, Fox publicly called out Green for "using" their children for Instagram clout. Just a few weeks later, on Nov. 25, the Transformers star filed for divorce and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their kids. Green also requested joint custody, according to court documents obtained by E! News. At the time, Fox was said to be "looking forward to her future."
They had previously planned to get divorced in 2015, but just a few months after the filing, Fox debuted her baby bump, revealing she was pregnant with their third child. A source told E! News at the time that the baby was "not planned, but when they found out, they were extremely happy."
After their separation earlier this year, Green spent time hanging with models Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden, which created buzz that he could be casually dating.
Fox evidently found her soulmate when she met Machine Gun Kelly (real name Richard Colson Baker) on the Puerto Rican set of their crime film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, earlier this year. The way she tells it, it was basically love at first sight.
On the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast in July, the 34-year-old bombshell opened up by saying, "The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."
MGK spilled, "Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps every day. I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact...She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen."
She recently confessed that she's found a "once in a lifetime" relationship with the "forget me too" rapper.
And there doesn't seem to be any beef with her husband over her new love. In fact, Green gave MGK his blessing in August.
"I trust my own instincts on meeting somebody and somebody else whose instincts I feel have always been really spot on, so, as of right now, I have no problem with him at all," the father of four said on Instagram Live.
He even sent the couple his best wishes, saying, "I really hope that he and Megan are happy because it's important that she's happy. It's important that everybody is happy."
Us Weekly later revealed that Fox gave Green a sense of "self-worth" while they were married. The actor dished before the pandemic, "I don't get my sense of self-worth from work. I don't get it from being on set. I don't get it from those people... I get it when I got home and I see my wife and I see my kids."
