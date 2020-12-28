Hilaria BaldwinLori LoughlinKardashianCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Real Housewives' D'Andra Simmons Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

The Real Housewives of Dallas star D'Andra Simmons has been taken to the hospital due to low oxygen levels following her positive test for COVID-19.

By Ryan Gajewski Dec 28, 2020 9:43 PMTags
Real HousewivesCelebritiesThe Real Housewives of DallasCoronavirus
Watch: Would Rachel Lindsay Join "Real Housewives of Dallas"?

The Real Housewives of DallasD'Andra Simmons has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus. 

The 51-year-old Bravo star was taken to a Dallas facility after her oxygen levels dipped, and she will soon begin treatment with the antivirus medication remdesivir.

"D'Andra Simmons has tested positive for Covid and has been admitted to the Covid ward at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas," her publicist said in a statement released to E! News. "Her oxygen levels were borderline, and she will start remdesivir. At this time, we ask you to respect her and [her] family's privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery."

D'Andra's Real Housewives co-star Jennifer Davis shared a message of support on her Instagram Story. "Please pray for @dandrasimmons she has COVID, is in ICU on oxygen," Jen posted.

Last week, D'Andra had shared on Instagram that she was at home and recovering from ankle replacement surgery. She posted a family photo on Saturday, Dec. 26, that showed her bandaged left leg, and wrote in the caption that she has been feeling "extra thankful" for friends and family this year.

photos
Stars Open Up About Coronavirus Battles

She is not the first Real Housewives star to have tested positive for COVID-19. Over the summer, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador tested positive, along with her three daughters, as did co-star Emily Anderson and her husband and children. 

Shannon, who announced her positive test in July, shared on social media in August that she was "feeling so much better" but that she previously felt like she had "been hit by a truck."

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Was "Flummoxed" by Ex Ryan's Money Comment at Oscars

2

J.P. Rosenbaum Comes to Ashley Hebert's Defense Following Split

3

See Hailey Bieber's Reaction to Justin's NSFW Comment About Her Jaw

4
Exclusive

How Lori Loughlin Is Feeling After Being Released From Prison

5
Breaking

Lori Loughlin Is Released From Prison After Less Than 2 Months

Latest News

Kourtney Kardashian Jokes “Get Me Pregnant” After Bikini Pic Rumors

Score Major Savings on Stylish Kicks During Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sa

Reese Witherspoon Was "Flummoxed" by Ex Ryan's Money Comment at Oscars

Princess Martha Louise Reflects on Ari Behn's Suicide One Year Later

Brian Austin Green & DWTS’ Sharna Burgess Spark Romance Rumors

Real Housewives' D'Andra Simmons Hospitalized for Coronavirus

Miley Cyrus' Brother Braison Cyrus Is Expecting His First Child