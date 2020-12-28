Pregnant Peloton Instructor Robin Arzón Defends "Vigorous Exercise" Routine

Robin Arzón won't stop being an athlete just because she's pregnant.
Just three months ago, the Peloton instructor announced on Instagram that she was expecting her first child with husband Drew Butler.
While many followers were quick to send well wishes to the couple, others have started to criticize the vice president of fitness programming at Peloton and question if she's working out too much.
In a new interview published on Monday, Dec. 28, the 39-year-old fitness buff decided to respond to the critics and make it clear that she's breaking a sweat safely.
"Any time I receive something [critical] like that, it lights a fire in me to stand in my power and to show the strength of a pregnant body," she shared with Today. "I didn't relinquish being an athlete when I became pregnant."
"Vigorous exercise is actually beneficial for both mother and baby," Robin continued. "I was never going to kick back."
According to the ultramarathon runner, a typical week includes two hours of training six days a week. In fact, she recently did a back squat of more than her body weight.
In a previous interview with The Bump, Robin also tried to bust some common fitness myths related to pregnancy including the idea that women need to approach it from a place of limitation or fragility.
"Assuming it's an uncomplicated pregnancy most folks, especially folks who were athletes before they got pregnant, can train pretty vigorously and create strength before one of the most physically demanding things we can ask of ourselves—delivery," she told the publication. "It feels like we are ill preparing women by sending the message that they should only be taking long walks and kicking their feet up if they are able to do more. I'm a professional bar raiser, so I always encourage folks to do more."
And perhaps that mindset is why Robin has developed a loyal following of nearly 650,000 followers on Instagram and grabbed the attention of stars like Kelly Ripa and Shonda Rhimes.
As the countdown begins for her first child, Robin has one final piece of advice for ladies who are preparing to expand their family in 2021 and beyond.
"I believe that women need to trust themselves and drown out the noise," she shared. "That's what I've done. I have blinders on and I don't receive the fear. I don't engage with it. I'm gonna rock this."
E!'s parent company, NBCUniversal, is an investor in Peloton.