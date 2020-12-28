RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Season 13 Queens Spill the Tea on What to Expect

VH1

As for the first-episode twist, none of the queens expected to be thrown off so quickly. "Baby, you guys are going to gag just the way I'm sure we all gagged when we found out we were going to be lip-synching on the very first day," LaLa Ri said. "It is going to be an iconic episode."

The season 13 queens feel like the challenges were even more difficult to accomplish considering they packed their bags and begun production amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I think our season is standout for many reasons but we definitely all have a slightly more escalated, nervous edge when we come in because we were under so much pressure putting this together during the coronavirus," Rosé said. "I came out of this experience with some of the closest friends in my life.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic didn't stop producers from scoring A+ celebrity judges to critique the queens right alongside Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews. While she didn't offer spoilers, Olivia Lux teased the caliber of stars on tap. "Everyone that I got to meet I was so genuinely excited for, like, y'all don't understand, this is my everything," she said. "I definitely think the audience is in for a treat."

And while all the action usually goes down on the main stage, the queens made sure to note you won't want to miss Untucked this season for more behind the scenes drama. "This is the season to tune in," Kandy said. Symone added that it was kind of like a therapy session. "You were wither mad, happy, sad or all the things in between," she said. "It's a space to literally vent to each other, or the wall, who knows. It does become drama central sometimes."

Drama central? We've never been more excited.

