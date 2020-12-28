Hilaria BaldwinLori LoughlinKardashianCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Season 13 Queens Spill the Tea on What to Expect

From Kandy Muse to Gottmik, the season 13 queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race are teeing up a season unlike any other. Here’s what they shared exclusively with E! News.

By Jonathan Borge Dec 28, 2020 6:50 PM
January is about to kick off with some of the best TV you've ever watched—at least according to the season 13 queens of RuPaul's Drag Race.

E! News exclusively caught up with the cast members vying for the $100,000 cash prize and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar—and let's just say they're not lacking confidence. "Season 13 truly is the renaissance of Drag Race and it truly is giving it the face lift it needed," Kandy Muse said. "After so many years of doing the same thing, at some point you have to switch it up. And Drag Race is about to be everything.

So why the hype? "Our cast is such a diverse cast," Kandy added. "The looks are insane. The attitudes are insane, everyone came here to play. We have twists, we have amazing runways, just the whole thing." Kandy's fantastically creative cast mates include Gottmik, Denali, Tamisha Iman, Elliott with 2 Ts, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tina Burner and Utica Queen—all of whom explain why they should be America's Next Drag Superstar in the video above.

See the Cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. Season 2

Earlier this month, a trailer for season 13 proved that Kandy isn't wrong. For the first time, all of the queens will have to lip-sync for their lives in the very first episode, hitting the main stage to prove to RuPaul and the judges that they've go the charisma, uniqueness and talent required to win.

While the season 12 cast is remembered for having developed a super tight, sister-like connection, things are going to be a little different. "These girls are shady boots!" Symone said. "These are some shady girls. We love them, but these are some shady girls. You will get kumbaya, but you will also get the hoohaha." 

But don't worry, expect plenty of aww-worthy moments too. "We are all very shady bitches but for the most part it comes from a place of us being so bonded and sisterly," Gottmik said. "We were just so down to be shady on camera 'cause we all know it's fine and we're living for it and we think it's hilarious."

VH1

As for the first-episode twist, none of the queens expected to be thrown off so quickly. "Baby, you guys are going to gag just the way I'm sure we all gagged when we found out we were going to be lip-synching on the very first day," LaLa Ri said. "It is going to be an iconic episode."

The season 13 queens feel like the challenges were even more difficult to accomplish considering they packed their bags and begun production amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I think our season is standout for many reasons but we definitely all have a slightly more escalated, nervous edge when we come in because we were under so much pressure putting this together during the coronavirus," Rosé said. "I came out of this experience with some of the closest friends in my life.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic didn't stop producers from scoring A+ celebrity judges to critique the queens right alongside Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews. While she didn't offer spoilers, Olivia Lux teased the caliber of stars on tap. "Everyone that I got to meet I was so genuinely excited for, like, y'all don't understand, this is my everything," she said. "I definitely think the audience is in for a treat."

And while all the action usually goes down on the main stage, the queens made sure to note you won't want to miss Untucked this season for more behind the scenes drama. "This is the season to tune in," Kandy said. Symone added that it was kind of like a therapy session. "You were wither mad, happy, sad or all the things in between," she said. "It's a space to literally vent to each other, or the wall, who knows. It does become drama central sometimes."

Drama central? We've never been more excited.

Scroll down to meet all the season 13 queens.

Press Handout
Tina Burner

From: New York, NY
Instagram/Twitter: @TheTinaBurner
From being part of a boy band to the RuPaul's Drag Race stage, Tina Burner is always ready to put on a show. This costume comedy queen and reigning National Miss Comedy Queen 2019 is a NY legend and is here to burn the house down.

VH1
Denali

From: Chicago, IL
Instagram: @denalifoxx, Twitter: @denalifox
All hail Chicago's ice queen. With a career as a professional figure skater, much of Denali's unique drag incorporates ice skating and acrobatic elements. Denali is used to competing, but now at the Olympics of Drag, she is ready to break the ice. 

VH1
Rosé

From: New York, NY
Instagram/Twitter: @omgheyrose
At the intersection of Wit Avenue and Fashion Blvd., you'll find New York royalty Rosé. As a member of the girl group Stephanie's Child alongside season 12's Jan, Rosé is ready to sing and dance her way to the finish line. 

VH1
Gottmik

From: Los Angeles, CA
Instagram/Twitter: @gottmik
Hiiiiee gorg! This celebrity makeup artist is ready to win the competition one face at a time. As a trans man who is changing the shape of drag, Gottmik is ready to show an edgy persona d'arte.

VH1
Elliott with 2 Ts

From: Las Vegas, NV
Instagram: @therealelliottqueen, Twitter: @theelliottqueen
A dancing queen known for her kicks and splits, this Las Vegas show girl is here to stand out from the crowd. With her 80s aesthetic and background as a professional dancer, Elliott is hoping to dance circles around her competition.

 

VH1
Kahmora Hall

From: Chicago, IL
Instagram/Twitter: @Kahmorahall
Chicago's premiere Mackie Barbie doll is here to define what it means to be dripping in luxury. As the essence of glitz and glamour, Kahmora knows how to turn looks on the runway and serve in style.

 

VH1
Kandy Muse

From: New York, NY
Instagram/Twitter: @TheKandyMuse
This ‘bad and bougie' Dominican doll from NYC is ready to take her competition by storm. After going viral on social media and winning Brooklyn Drag Queen of the Year, Kandy is a pro at being in the limelight and brings the whole package to the table.    

VH1
Utica Queen

From: Minneapolis, MN
Instagram/Twitter: @QueenUtica
Utica Queen is ready to wiggle her way straight to the crown. Identifying as the wacky, wavy inflatable arm tube queen, Utica is hoping to take the world by storm with her own form of goofy, pop-art drag. 

VH1
LaLa Ri

From: Atlanta, GA
Instagram/Twitter: @MissLaLaRi
LaLa Ri is here to slay. This Atlanta-born powerhouse entertainer is ready to bring her mixture of sexy, classy and sassy to the competition, along with her charming and fun personality. 

VH1
Joey Jay

From: Phoenix, AZ 
Instagram: @joeyjayisgay, Twitter: @joeyjayisgay
Don't underestimate this dancing powerhouse. This celebrated Jewish princess with unmatched rhinestoning skills is ready to cluck and buck all the way to the top.

 

 

VH1
Tamisha Iman

From: Atlanta, GA
Instagram: @tamisha_iman, Twitter: @tamishaiman1
Tamisha Iman is one of the most experienced in the art form of drag. As a mother figure who formed her own dynasty, Tamisha comes to the competition with impressive sewing skills, making all her own one-of-a-kind garments from scratch.  

VH1
Olivia Lux

From: New York, NY
Instagram/Twitter: @TheOliviaLux
Lux be a lady tonight. As the diva with a heart of gold, Olivia can melt a room with her dazzling smile. With her old Hollywood style and background in musical theater, this piano player is here to shine all the way to the top.

 

VH1
Symone

From: Los Angeles, CA
Instagram: @the_symone, Twitter: @the_symonee
The ebony enchantress has arrived! As the first queen hailing from Arkansas, this confident small-town country girl comes to RuPaul's Drag Race ready to give fashion, face, personality and heart.  

Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

